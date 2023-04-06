Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Line Next, a division of a messenger company with 200 million users, has launched a beta of AlphaCrewz, a 3D avatar customization platform with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

That’s a big endorsement for Web3 from Line Next and its parent company Line. But it will be interesting to see if Western consumers take to it in the same way that Asian consumers are likely to do. Blockchain-based NFT companies, particularly those in games, want to hit mainstream audiences but they have run into resistance from those who think NFTs are too scammy and add little value.

AlphaCrewz is a 3D avatar customizing platform that offers high-definition avatars that can also be used in Line’s coming metaverse ecosystem. With the mission to enable users to create avatars they want to own and show off, AlphaCrewz aims to popularize an avatar culture that everyone can enjoy.

Users can log in to AlphaCrewz and easily create unique avatars with a wide range of customizing tools and fashion items. With their own avatars, users can also make videos in just a minute using the 3D video studio. In addition, users can use the images and videos created with the avatar as their profile on Line Messenger, which is used by nearly 200 million users, and on social media. If this takes off, you might see a lot of games follow suit.

AlphaCrewz is coming as a beta to Line.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, Line Next is giving out fashion items for avatars to users who have connected DOSI Wallet on AlphaCrewz. In addition, premium memberships will be given to 12 selected users among those who post their own avatars on social media.

AlphaCrewz plans to expand its services by adding a digital fashion item marketplace and stores where users, brands and creators can trade items that they have created on AlphaCrewz. Additionally, AlphaCrewz will add motion recognition technology to the video studio and collaborate with other social media channels to further enhance its content.