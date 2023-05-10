Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Little Orbit, a publisher with 20 titles shipped over 12 years, is launching its GamersFirst publishing platform with a new twist, where developers, gamers and creators can share revenue.

With its free-to-play publishing platform GamersFirst, Little Orbit has added a revenue-sharing ecosystem focused on user-generated content (UGC) tools and a dynamic marketplace where developers, gamers, and creators all benefit.

Little Orbit’s approach is a hybrid strategy called Web 2.5. They have merged traditional free-to-play game mechanics with a blockchain back-end, giving players and creators increased revenue opportunities and true asset ownership.

By managing the financial side of player-to-player and content-creator transactions and reducing friction in the exchange of in-game items for currency, Little Orbit said it is making it easy for everyone to get involved. Any player or game developer can use their platform, SDKs, and creative tools to take advantage of what gamersfirst.com is about to offer.

“GamersFirst is paving the way for a new era of creativity and innovation in the gaming industry,” said said Matthew Scott, CEO, Little Orbit, in a statement. “With this expansion, we’re creating an unparalleled creator economy that will allow our platform to scale and provide gamers with revenue generation unlike any other. We’re aiming to create a powerful global virtual economy through our Web 2.5 strategy.”

With the expanded GamersFirst platform, players will be able to sell their digital in-game items and receive a return on their investment, while content creators can monetize their creations through sales or commissions from players.

Little Orbit’s upcoming ship-based first-person shooter, Ships That Fight Underground (STFU), will be the first title using GamersFirst’s expanded capabilities. The community can buy and sell customized ships and content creators who design asteroid levels for community play can earn a percentage of the money spent by players who align their ships with the creators’ asteroid designs (similar to affiliate programs for product sales in the commercial world).

In both cases, there’s an opportunity to earn real revenue as in-game currency can be converted to dollars.

“We’ve made it easy for players to buy in-game items just like they’re used to doing in all free-to-play games now,” Scott said. “They can trade or buy items in-game without ever touching blockchain assets. The only time they ever have to engage in a blockchain transaction is when creators want to convert the coins they’ve earned from affiliate revenue, or when players want to cash out items in their collections.”

Little Orbit is progressing towards striking multiple investments and partnership deals to scale GamersFirst. Little Orbit currently has 20 million registered users.