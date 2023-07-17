Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Reality+ and OTZ Sports announced a new Web3 women’s soccer game dubbed Own The Zone: FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023 edition.

This free-to-play Web3 game from Reality+ allows fans to make predictions on the action in pitch zones either before matches or live using official game data.

If players get the prediction right, they will be rewarded with unique FIFA-themed digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens, or NFTs), and they will get a place on a leaderboard. The winner at the end of the tournament will receive a “money can’t buy” prize, including an invite to “The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023” and other rewards throughout the tournament for winning daily.

This sports game will use real-time live game data from the FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023 matches to create a new category of sports game. OTZ Sports initially released Own The Zone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in December last year, and it gives casual soccer fans a new way to experience the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Hardcore fans can also enjoy new challenges and the opportunity to showcase their soccer expertise to their friends, both around the match schedule and live during the game action.

As sustainability matters to FIFA, Reality+ is using a carbon-neutral, cost-effective, leaderless proof-of-stake protocol to power the Own The Zone experience. Reality+ helps worldwide brands transition to Web3 with bespoke product, community, and development strategies.

“We’re proud that FIFA has chosen Own the Zone and Reality+ as one of its Web3 gaming partners,” said Reality+ cofounder Morten Rongaard, in a statement. “Football is a passion for people all over the world, and Own The Zone™ offers fans a new and unique way to really be part of the action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup AU NZ 2023. We’re absolutely thrilled to be building on our success with Own The Zone from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Reality+, publisher of OTZ, helps brands transition to Web3 with custom product, community and development strategies. OTZ Sports is a Web3 startup that uses blockchain tech to power digital ownership and rewards. It was launched in 2022.