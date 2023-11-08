GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Rockstar Games head Sam Houser confirmed today that the next Grand Theft Auto video game will be introduced in a trailer coming December.

In a series of tweets, Rockstar’s Houser said, “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you, Sam Houser.”

The New York company, a label of Take-Two Interactive, said next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Take-Two will likely bring it up in an earnings call today. It’s fair to say that Grand Theft Auto VI — if that is indeed its title — is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013 and has sold 185 million copies to date. At retail, that’s about $11.1 billion in sales.

Take-Two’s stock price jumped 6.4% today at the moment to $145.20 a share.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next? Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

Early December happens to be the timing for The Game Awards on December 7. It could still be some time before the game debuts, but it’s a good sign the trailer is coming since the game has been in development presumably for a decade.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about,” Rockstar tweeted. “Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

Rockstar said that, in 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

I have to say that I’m really happy this news is coming after a year of tough news in games marked by layoffs and complaints that games aren’t selling as well as they should. Various leaks have suggested that the series will feature its first female protagonist and set in a fictional version of Miami.

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. pic.twitter.com/YaAxRVfZGe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023