Zynga’s Rollic hypercasual games division has partnered with Power Slap, the world’s first regulated slap fighting promotion led by Dana White, to develop and publish a new mobile game.

The Power Slap game, available on iOS and Android, aims to bring players from around the world together as they train, power up, and strive for success in their Power Slap careers.

Power Slap, which coincides with the Power Slap 4 event featuring Hintz vs Turpin, offers various gameplay modes, including career and training modes, in-game events, and live challenges. In the game, players will be mentored by White as they take on opponents and work their way towards claiming a title. They can either create a custom avatar or play as their favorite Power Slap champions.

White, the founder of Power Slap, expressed his excitement over the new game, describing it as “absolutely incredible.” Frank Lamicella, president of Power Slap, also praised Rollic, Zynga, and Take-Two for bringing Power Slap to life in the mobile game.

The game, narrated by White, features four Power Slap athletes at launch, including light heavyweight champion Wolverine (Ron Bata), former light heavyweight champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz, super heavyweight Da Crazy Hawaiian (Koa Viernes), and welterweight champion Christapher “K.O. Chris” Thomas.

Future updates will introduce additional athletes, with heavyweight champion The Bell (Damien Dibbell) and middleweight Champion John “The Machine” Davis planned for release later this month.

Rollic, known for seamlessly integrating popular social and digital trends into gaming, has had over two billion lifetime downloads worldwide and has had 21 titles reach the top spots in the U.S. Apple App Store. The company’s collaboration with White and Power Slap aims to provide an immersive user experience that captures the spirit of live events. Zynga, a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is also involved in the project.

Power Slap’s mobile game is set to introduce the social media phenomenon to players globally, leveraging Zynga’s extensive reach and Rollic’s expertise in the hyper-casual gaming genre.

Power Slap is regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Founded in 2022 by White, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Craig Piligian in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship, Power Slap events air exclusively on Rumble.