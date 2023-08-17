We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Samsung Electronics America has announced the pre-order availability of The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub, a portable smart projector that lets you play games just about anywhere.

I saw a demo of the Freestyle Gen 2 during a demo at the Summer Game Fest in June. There, Samsung’s Mike Lucero showed off the projector inside a tent, where you could play a high-end game like Halo Infinite on the side of the tent wall, ceiling or floor.

The projector is available for pre-order now for $800. The new model, SP-LFF3CLA, offers a range of features, including access to leading streaming platforms and a built-in gaming hub, making it possible to enjoy games without the need for a console.

The Freestyle Gen 2 is designed to transform any surface, even ceilings, into a screen of up to 100 inches, providing users with a portable cinematic experience wherever they go.

“One of the cool things is that it automatically adjusts as needed,” Lucero said. “”That means it keystones automatically, which basically optimizes for the surface.”

I lay down on the bottom of the tent and grabbed the controller. I started playing some Halo: Infinite and the imagery was crisp and fast. You can adjust the color and optimize the lighting. The room should be dimly lit for the projections to show up well. If you have an internet connection you can play multiplayer. I could imagine crickets chirping in the wild while I played in that tent.

“This is like heaven,” Lucero said. “To me, this is like heaven. You can take it anywhere you want and play a large number of games.”

Customers who pre-order through Samsung.com until August 30 will receive a free IP55-rated water and dust-resistant case valued at $60, ensuring the device’s safe storage and stylish protection.

One of the standout features of The Freestyle Gen 2 is its gaming capabilities. With support for Samsung Gaming Hub, users gain access to a collection of over 3,000 games from streaming partners such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade and Blacknut.

By syncing a Bluetooth controller, users can easily immerse themselves in their favorite games, while also enjoying popular streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch. Samsung Gaming Hub aims to provide gamers with a seamless platform that combines various gaming services into one user-friendly experience.

Built with Tizen OS, The Freestyle brings the perks of Samsung Smart TVs to a compact and portable projector, weighing less than two pounds. It offers a range of services, including Samsung TV Plus, an ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that provides access to over 250 live TV channels and thousands of on-demand shows and movies.

The Freestyle Gen 2 projects content in Full High Definition (Full HD) at a resolution of 1080×1920, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals on screens ranging from 30 inches to 100 inches. The device comes with a cradle stand that enables flexible floor-to-ceiling viewing with a rotation of 180 degrees. It also features built-in 360-degree sound for an immersive audio experience. You can power The Freestyle 2 with a personal portable battery, making it truly portable and eliminating the need for an outlet.

Setting up The Freestyle 2 is hassle-free, thanks to auto leveling, auto focus and auto keystone technology, which automatically optimize the picture for the best viewing experience. Samsung’s PurColor technology ensures colors are vivid and true-to-life. Users can also mirror content from their smartphones using the SmartThings app, while the Smart Calibration feature enhances color, exposure, and picture quality.

The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub comes with increased memory, providing a faster and smoother user experience. It also includes the Samsung SolarCell Remote, which utilizes a solar panel for charging, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional battery-powered remotes and potentially preventing the disposal of up to 200 million batteries over a seven-year period. The battery lasts up to three hours.