Animoca Brands, a company that has invested in hundreds of blockchain game startups, said it will collaborate with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to support its Web3 initiatives on Mocaverse, the metaverse project created by Animoca Brands.

Mocaverse will collaborate, support, and amplify Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab Web3 initiatives, including Champions Tactics Grimoria Chronicles, a brand-new experimental player-versus-player tactical RPG in which mythical Champions engage in tactical battles against other players and discover the legends of the dark and mystical world of Grimoria.

Mocaverse is building an interoperable meta experience layer across Animoca Brands’ network of 400-plus portfolio companies and extended partner network, focusing on Web3 identity, social, and growth in the areas of culture and entertainment.

Through the partnership, Mocaverse will integrate Champions Tactics Grimoria Chronicles into its Web3 Frequent Player Program as one of the anchor activations for Mocaverse.

Through the Web3 Frequent Player Program, holders of Moca ID are able to earn Realm Points through active participation and redeem the points for exclusive access to both digital and real-life benefits and rewards provided by Mocaverse, Animoca Brands, and partner networks.

Yat Siu, cofounder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said in a statement, “Animoca Brands is dedicated to onboarding users to Web3 through gaming, culture, and entertainment. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab to drive awareness and facilitate user onboarding by tapping into the Mocaverse program and incentives.”

“We have been following Animoca Brands for a while now, and it is a pleasure for us to take part and support its consumer-facing execution by joining the Mocaverse program from the first season,” said Nicolas Pouard, vice president of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft.