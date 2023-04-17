Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Gaming payment platform Xsolla has invested in “phygital” fashion startup Pillz.

Pillz is the latest to combine physical and digital when it comes to luxury fashion, and it is using Web3 to merge its fashion with real-world goods.

Together with strategic partner Xsolla, Pillz is laying the foundation for Web3 infrastructure, merging digital with physical. The funds raised will enable the company to launch its product and prepare for serial production.

Pillz is an extension of digital identity, and it makes a device that can make non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles and NFT games tangible, so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality, the companies said. Users can upload their NFTs to Pillz without transferring the token to the device, requiring verification of its ownership.

Xsolla said wearables of the future are phygital: Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as an accessory – whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain, or anything else. The leading fashion and jewelry brands can collaborate with Pillz to create limited NFT collections and produce unique accessory designs.

Pillz is a unique solution in the market, with no direct competitors, the companies said.

“We are working on an empty market, risking either being unnecessary or surpassing the market and being ready for market demand,” said Marat Saakyan, CEO of Pillz, in a statement. “We believe that our solution will push the market up by creating new possibilities thanks to our contribution to web3 infrastructure.”

“Pillz represents what I always look for in teams — a passion for changing the world and a vision to do it. The next evolution in web3 is happening in hardware, and I’m happy to be a part of it with the team at Pillz,” said Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz board member, in a statement.

The company leverages the latest technologies, including near-field communication (NFC) and blockchain, to enable users to fully interact with their surroundings and other users’ devices. Pillz “combine” the digital and physical worlds, creating a certain identifier for a person or their digital identity in the real world, allowing them to exist in this world.

“Of course, much of what we create can be implemented through a smartphone, but in our view, Pillz is a solution that perfectly solves specific tasks that the environment sets for the device – that’s why it’s more convenient than a smartphone and can exist as a separate device. As a team of X-prize alumni, we always create “first in a class” devices, setting new vectors for the development of technology in the world of devices” said Marat Saakyan, CEO of Pillz.

Pillz creates its own electronics based on a four-nanometer processor for wearables and builds its own system based on Linux, creating a full-fledged computer with a graphics processor that fits within the device. Its software is also created from scratch, excluding WebGL for 3D processing.

the product is a brand-new device that enables users to play games with their NFTs, wears collectible NFTs, and restricts the device from uploading anything except NFTs. Pillz is a lamp-like device with very casual interaction that requires constant physical contact, unlike a touch-screen device. The team intentionally removed many functions to create a device that is as slim and precise as possible, which was a difficult task because creating simplicity is challenging, the companies said.

In addition to its technical features, Pillz has also made a strong push into the fashion world. The device features a sleek, minimalist design that can be customized with different colors and finishes. Pillz is preparing to launch sales in May 2023 and expects to make a significant impact on the market.