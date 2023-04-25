Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Asus’ Republic of Gaming (ROG) division announced its first Windows Gaming handheld, the ROG Ally.

Taking aim at Valve’s Steam Deck and possibly the Nintendo Switch, the ROG Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor. ROG said the device will run both triple-A Windows games and indie titles.

It has a bright and high-refresh rate touchscreen display so gamers can see their content clearly even when gaming outdoors. The Ally is easy to carry and handle all day, thanks to its lightweight 608-gram design and ergonomic handholds.

AMD-powered performance

It features an all-new purpose-built APU (accelerated processing unit) – the AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor with RDNA 3 graphics. The company said the ROG Ally is primed to deliver never-before-seen levels of handheld gaming performance. It has has the ROG Zero Gravity thermal system, which uses a dual-fan system with ultra-thin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes to ensure the Ally stays cool in any orientation.

Equipped with a 120 Hz full HD (1080p) panel with Adaptive Sync support, gamers will enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering in the event of an FPS drop. The display also has a max brightness of 500 nits. This touchscreen display also acts to seamlessly allow navigation of the Windows desktop when gamers need to change settings or install their next game.

Full-fledged Windows 11 gaming

The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, meaning gamers can access all of their publisher libraries and game streaming services on a single device. Navigating the Windows desktop is a seamless experience, either through the Ally’s joysticks and buttons or through Windows’ robust touchscreen support.

Additionally, a Special Edition of Armoury Crate makes its debut with the ROG Ally, customized with quick performance mode toggles, a game launcher, in-game monitoring software, Aura Sync support, and more. ROG is also offering a bundled 90-day trial of Game Pass Ultimate, giving users instant access to hundreds of AAA and indie titles the moment they boot their Ally.

For a handheld, weight and ergonomics are everything. Weighing in at just 608 grams, the Ally is aimed at delivering uninterrupted and comfortable gameplay.

The Ally’s ergonomics continue with its handgrips, with a unique triangle texturing on the rear giving gamers a solid hold on the machine from any angle. ROG styling lines adorn the palm side of the grip while also helping to reduce any accidental slipping.

The ROG Ally launch event

The official ROG Ally launch event will be held on May 11. The keynote will start at 7 am Pacific time, followed by a panel discussion with Shawn Yen, Product Management Director of Gaming Business Unit from Asus; Roanne Sones, CVP of Microsoft Gaming Devices Ecosystem; and Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Gaming Marketing from AMD.