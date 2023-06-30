Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Samsung Electronics has announced the Samsung Game Portal, an online store for gamers, on Samsung.com in over 30 countries worldwide.

The portal is launching now in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil in late June. It shows that the electronic giant, which has a gaming hub and cloud gaming services on its connected TVs, is serious about gaming.

The Game Portal offers a one-stop online store for gamers to browse and purchase gaming-related products such as smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors and high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs). It also provides customers with a variety of gaming-related content in one place, tailored to their preferences and experiences.

The Game Portal is designed to cater to the growing number of gamers who use multiple devices to play. According to a 2021 study by Accenture, these cross-platform gamers spend an average of 16 hours per week gaming, eight hours per week watching gaming-related video content and six hours per week participating in gaming-related communities.

The portal offers a variety of content, including gaming product information, domestic and international expert reviews, purchase benefits and offers, product utilization ideas and game-related news.

“Gaming has become an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, not just entertainment, especially for Millennials and Gen Z,” said Evelyn Kim, executive vice president of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. “We will implement various initiatives to provide customers with a superior gaming experience, from purchase to use, by providing an environment that makes it enjoyable and easy to purchase gaming-related products.”

The Samsung Game Portal will sell the Galaxy S23 Ultra optimized for mobile gaming, the Neo QLED TV for cloud gaming and the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor for an immersive gaming experience. The 990 PRO SSD will also be available, enabling high-speed loading of PlayStation and DirectStorage PC games.

The gaming industry is one of the few sectors that continues to grow during the global economic downturn, and Samsung’s move to open the Game Portal is a key step in strengthening its leadership in the industry.