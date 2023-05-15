Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
TP-Link has announced two new Wi-Fi 7 products – Deco BE85, a BE22000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi system and Archer BE800, a BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router.
Both products are available at more than 200 Best Buy retail locations, and online at Bestbuy.com and Amazon.com. Seems like we just got Wi-Fi 6 routers a short time ago and now we’re in for a new generation of wireless networking.
TP-Link is trying to cement its position as a leader in technology and innovation by bringing widespread availability of Wi-Fi 7 router and mesh systems to the consumer and business markets.
With newly compatible Wi-Fi 7 clients and internet service plans reaching more than 5 Gbps, users now can experience Wi-Fi speeds over 3 Gbps on devices for real-world downloading and streaming. MLO-enabled clients will hit higher peak multi-gig speeds when paired with an adequate internet plan to support them.
Event
GamesBeat Summit 2023
Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.
Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System
Deco BE85 is a mesh system for the house that uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, making Wi-Fi networks faster than previous generations. It delivers speeds of up to 22 Gbps on three Wi-Fi bands through 12 streams thanks to 4K-QAM and the expanded 320 MHz channel. The 6Ghz band alone delivers up to 11,520 Mbps.
The Wi-Fi 7 MLO enables compatible devices to connect multiple bands simultaneously, improving connection speeds for a multi-gig Wi-Fi experience on phones and laptops. Eight high-gain antennas and 12 high-power FEMs deliver far-reaching and reliable Wi-Fi up to 9,600 square feet with a three-pack.
A pair of 10 Gbps ports (One 10 Gbps ethernet/fiber combo port and one 10 Gbps port) together with tri-band Wi-Fi brings users unprecedented connectivity, providing a whole-home multi-gig experience. While connecting one 10 Gbps port to a multi-gig internet connection, users can easily set up a fast and stable 10 Gbps wired backhaul to maximize the performance of the entire network.
With built-in AI-Roaming technology, Deco BE85 creates the ideal Wi-Fi solution with its advanced algorithms and self-learning. Users can enjoy seamless streaming at faster speeds while TP-Link HomeShield keeps home networks safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection.
Archer: Archer BE800 – BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router
The Archer BE800 router takes Wi-Fi networks to the next level with next-gen Wi-Fi 7 technology. Featuring speeds up to 19Gbps on three bands, it has eight high-performance antennas that provide a stable and reliable connection with EasyMesh compatibility to enable future expansion of network coverage.
The Archer BE800 is equipped with a 10 Gbps SFP+ Fiber WAN/LAN combo port and a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port to provide flexible support for both fiber and copper connections. Four additional 2.5 Gbps ports and a USB 3.0 port provide maximum expandability.
A built-in LED screen can display time, weather or text. Plus, with over 3,000 custom graphics and emojis to choose from, users can add a touch of personalization to their home network. The Archer BE800 is also equipped with TP-Link HomeShield to keep home networks safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection.
The Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System sells for $1,500 (3-pack) and is available on Bestbuy.com, Best Buy in store and Amazon for pre-order.
The Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System sells for $1,000 (2-pack) and is available on Amazon for pre-order.
Archer BE800 – BE19000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router sells for $600 and is available on Bestbuy.com, Best Buy in store and Amazon for pre-order.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.