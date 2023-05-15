Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

TP-Link has announced two new Wi-Fi 7 products – Deco BE85, a BE22000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi system and Archer BE800, a BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router.

Both products are available at more than 200 Best Buy retail locations, and online at Bestbuy.com and Amazon.com. Seems like we just got Wi-Fi 6 routers a short time ago and now we’re in for a new generation of wireless networking.

TP-Link is trying to cement its position as a leader in technology and innovation by bringing widespread availability of Wi-Fi 7 router and mesh systems to the consumer and business markets.

With newly compatible Wi-Fi 7 clients and internet service plans reaching more than 5 Gbps, users now can experience Wi-Fi speeds over 3 Gbps on devices for real-world downloading and streaming. MLO-enabled clients will hit higher peak multi-gig speeds when paired with an adequate internet plan to support them.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System

Deco BE85 is a new Wi-Fi mesh system from TP-Link.

Deco BE85 is a mesh system for the house that uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, making Wi-Fi networks faster than previous generations. It delivers speeds of up to 22 Gbps on three Wi-Fi bands through 12 streams thanks to 4K-QAM and the expanded 320 MHz channel. The 6Ghz band alone delivers up to 11,520 Mbps.

The Wi-Fi 7 MLO enables compatible devices to connect multiple bands simultaneously, improving connection speeds for a multi-gig Wi-Fi experience on phones and laptops. Eight high-gain antennas and 12 high-power FEMs deliver far-reaching and reliable Wi-Fi up to 9,600 square feet with a three-pack.

A pair of 10 Gbps ports (One 10 Gbps ethernet/fiber combo port and one 10 Gbps port) together with tri-band Wi-Fi brings users unprecedented connectivity, providing a whole-home multi-gig experience. While connecting one 10 Gbps port to a multi-gig internet connection, users can easily set up a fast and stable 10 Gbps wired backhaul to maximize the performance of the entire network.

With built-in AI-Roaming technology, Deco BE85 creates the ideal Wi-Fi solution with its advanced algorithms and self-learning. Users can enjoy seamless streaming at faster speeds while TP-Link HomeShield keeps home networks safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection.

Archer: Archer BE800 – BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router

Archer BE800 – BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router

The Archer BE800 router takes Wi-Fi networks to the next level with next-gen Wi-Fi 7 technology. Featuring speeds up to 19Gbps on three bands, it has eight high-performance antennas that provide a stable and reliable connection with EasyMesh compatibility to enable future expansion of network coverage.

The Archer BE800 is equipped with a 10 Gbps SFP+ Fiber WAN/LAN combo port and a 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port to provide flexible support for both fiber and copper connections. Four additional 2.5 Gbps ports and a USB 3.0 port provide maximum expandability.

A built-in LED screen can display time, weather or text. Plus, with over 3,000 custom graphics and emojis to choose from, users can add a touch of personalization to their home network. The Archer BE800 is also equipped with TP-Link HomeShield to keep home networks safe with cutting-edge network and IoT protection.

The Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System sells for $1,500 (3-pack) and is available on Bestbuy.com, Best Buy in store and Amazon for pre-order.

The Deco BE85 – BE22000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System sells for $1,000 (2-pack) and is available on Amazon for pre-order.

Archer BE800 – BE19000 Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router sells for $600 and is available on Bestbuy.com, Best Buy in store and Amazon for pre-order.