Google for Games Content Hub Color Header

How developers, creators, and brands can tap into the passion of esports fans
By 2020, esports was an undeniable cultural phenomenon, with growth continuing to surge. By 2021, audience count hit a cool 474 million worldwide. Can this trend continue? That’s a definitive yes, according to the recent Google for Games market research report, “Beyond 2021: Where does gaming go next?“
Watching esports and live-streamed content ranked highest of all forms of gaming engagement.
