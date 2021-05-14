How to add an in-game store to your published or upcoming video game

Whether it’s selling character skins, virtual currencies and XP boosters – or battle passes, new content, and subscriptions – an in-game marketplace can make the difference between a game that thrives, with built-in renewable revenue, or one that dies away gradually.

And integrating an in-game economy provides added value to the players, while generating additional revenue for the studio.

In this free guide, you’ll learn how to transform your game’s economy and increase your bottom line, no matter where you are in your development process.

Download this free guide today to learn how to:

Easily integrate an in-game store

Build an economy that adds value to your players

Keep players engaged with your marketplace

And more!