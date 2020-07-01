Inference Solutions 2020-07

Why post-COVID automation investments are surging

The pandemic has revealed that the need for automation is even more urgent. In this free report, learn how organizations across eight industries are using customer-facing and back-office automation solutions to meet the challenges brought on by shutdowns and social distancing. The report also includes insights about how IT leaders are evolving their digital investment strategies to stay agile, and how they are using automation to lower operating costs, increase productivity, and improve customer relationships, now and into the future.

Download the free report to learn about:

Post-pandemic trends and attitudes around intelligent service automation

Why IT leaders are increasing their automation investments

How organizations are staying resilient

and more!

Download