Quicksave Interactive said it has issued a new chapter for its Axie Infinity: Raylights Web3 game set in the Axie universe.

Chapter 2: Garden of Friends will include in-game monetization and multiplayer gaming to enable players to monetize their in-game experiences for the first time, said Elina Arponen, CEO of Quicksave Interactive, in an email to GamesBeat.

In October 2022, Sky Mavis, maker of the Axie Infinity Web3 game, announced the launch of Axie Infinity: Raylights, a separate mini-game that uses Land non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Built by Quicksave, the game’s Land NFTs served as primitives in the Axie Infinity universe just like Axies, which can be used across infinite experiences.

In Raylights, players use minerals to craft, grow and discover various plants, which they can then use to decorate their land plot. As they progress, they unlock new ingredients and layers and collect a larger variety of plants to show off.

Today’s update allows players to buy power-up gems with Sky Mavis’ Ronin tokens, and unlocks landowners’ ability to earn revenue from purchases made on their plots. It also marks the beginning of the game’s second chapter called Garden of Friends, which now includes a multiplayer component among other new features – including Biocharge – that introduce a new layer of strategy to the game.

Axie Infinity: Raylights is introducing in-game monetization and multiplayer.

“We are very keen to see how the community will respond to this [revenue sharing] novelty in practice and we continue to listen to the community regarding our direction,” said Arponen. “We feel that building a blockchain game should mean you fully utilize the decentralized and transparent structures that it enables for the benefit of everyone in the ecosystem.”

In Raylights, Axie characters must care for their plots of land by planting, growing, and cultivating celestial plants. Starting today, players can buy power-up gems using Ronin tokens and landowners will receive a small cut of purchase prices made on their plots.

In Raylights Chapter 2: Garden of Friends, players will be able to invite friends to join them in cultivating their plot. This means more than one player can cultivate and co-decorate a single plot at once, which introduces new opportunities for players to connect with each other during gameplay.

Players can blend minerals, crack codes, and discover beautiful plants with friends while sharing in the fruits of a community’s creativity.

Although still in early access, Axie Infinity has generated well over $1 billion in revenue, Sky Mavis said.