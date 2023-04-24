Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The Gayming Awards has announced the winners of its 2023 event, with Cult of the Lamb beating Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok for Game of the Year.

The winners of the show, presented by Logitech G and Streamlabs, were presented at an event in New York City.

The winners of this year’s Gayming Awards were announced from Industry Bar in New York City. Honors of the night were shared among a big lineup of games, content creators and companies, all reflecting the incredible diversity on show in the global games industry, said event organizer Robin Gray.

In total, there were 10 categories honoring a selection of video games, tabletop games, comic books, organizations and content creators that have championed diversity and inclusivity globally in 2023.

Robin Gray is host of The Gayming Awards 2023.

Additionally, Ashly Burch picked up the Gayming Icon Award in recognition of their contribution to the LGBTQ community within gaming by giving voice to so many LGBTQ characters. Plus, Gayming Magazine also inducted seven more streamers into its Rising Star Class.

The streamers were chosen by the Gayming Ambassadors to be join this prestigious class because they have all “made incredible strides in their streaming career over the last year and have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ world within the gaming space.”

“Making our Broadway debut and celebrating LGBTQ excellence in the global games industry was such a proud moment,” said Gray, founder of Gayming Magazine and the Gayming Awards, in a statement. “Coming into our third year of the Awards, we’re now firmly established as the leading voice on LGBTQ gaming and to be able to celebrate the success of our community in person, in such a prestigious location, it was truly awesome.”

The Gayming Awards 2023 featured winner DragTrashly.

The full list of winners from the Gayming Awards 2023 follows:

Game of the Year Award

WINNER: Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award – sponsored by Devolver Digital

WINNER: Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio

Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tunic – Finji

Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Gayming Icon Award – sponsored by Facebook Gaming

Ashly Burch

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

WINNER: Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei

SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy

We Are OFK – Team OFK

LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award – sponsored by Streamlabs

WINNER: DragTrashly

Espé Symoné

Fox Quee

Gothika Love

HiDro

Psoymilk

Sammy M Jay

SuperButterBuns

Toph

Willow

LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23 – sponsored by Logitech G

BetweenTwoGays (Jayce & Ryan)

Blobarella

itsOnlyVega

MadiDuVernay

Marisol Lords

TheJustRyan

Authentic Representation Award

WINNER: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games & Finji

Saints Row – Deep Silver

SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K



ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy



We Are OFK ­– Team OFK

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award – sponsored by Rocksteady Studios

WINNER: Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K

Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K

Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn & EA

ELSTER – SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games

Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Industry Diversity Award

WINNER: GLITCH

Code Coven

GaymerX

Girls Run These Worlds

Qweerty Gamers

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

WINNER: XSET

Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association

Team Overture

Valorant Game Changers

Best LGBTQ+ Tabletop Game of the Year Award

WINNER: Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon

Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo

Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast

Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes

Best LGBTQ+ Comic Book Moment Award

WINNER: Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave Blue World

Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics

Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics

Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics

The Gayming Awards return to New York City in 2024 with public nominations opening in

October 2023.