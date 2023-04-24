Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
The Gayming Awards has announced the winners of its 2023 event, with Cult of the Lamb beating Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok for Game of the Year.
The winners of the show, presented by Logitech G and Streamlabs, were presented at an event in New York City.
The winners of this year’s Gayming Awards were announced from Industry Bar in New York City. Honors of the night were shared among a big lineup of games, content creators and companies, all reflecting the incredible diversity on show in the global games industry, said event organizer Robin Gray.
In total, there were 10 categories honoring a selection of video games, tabletop games, comic books, organizations and content creators that have championed diversity and inclusivity globally in 2023.
Event
GamesBeat Summit 2023
Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.
Additionally, Ashly Burch picked up the Gayming Icon Award in recognition of their contribution to the LGBTQ community within gaming by giving voice to so many LGBTQ characters. Plus, Gayming Magazine also inducted seven more streamers into its Rising Star Class.
The streamers were chosen by the Gayming Ambassadors to be join this prestigious class because they have all “made incredible strides in their streaming career over the last year and have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ world within the gaming space.”
“Making our Broadway debut and celebrating LGBTQ excellence in the global games industry was such a proud moment,” said Gray, founder of Gayming Magazine and the Gayming Awards, in a statement. “Coming into our third year of the Awards, we’re now firmly established as the leading voice on LGBTQ gaming and to be able to celebrate the success of our community in person, in such a prestigious location, it was truly awesome.”
The full list of winners from the Gayming Awards 2023 follows:
Game of the Year Award
- WINNER: Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
- God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio
Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award – sponsored by Devolver Digital
- WINNER: Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio
- Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
- Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks
- Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Tunic – Finji
- Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Gayming Icon Award – sponsored by Facebook Gaming
- Ashly Burch
Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award
- WINNER: Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
- Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei
- SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
- We Are OFK – Team OFK
LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award – sponsored by Streamlabs
- WINNER: DragTrashly
- Espé Symoné
- Fox Quee
- Gothika Love
- HiDro
- Psoymilk
- Sammy M Jay
- SuperButterBuns
- Toph
- Willow
LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23 – sponsored by Logitech G
- BetweenTwoGays (Jayce & Ryan)
- Blobarella
- itsOnlyVega
- MadiDuVernay
- Marisol Lords
- TheJustRyan
Authentic Representation Award
- WINNER: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games & Finji
- Saints Row – Deep Silver
- SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
-
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K
-
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
-
- We Are OFK – Team OFK
Best LGBTQ+ Character Award – sponsored by Rocksteady Studios
- WINNER: Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K
- Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K
- Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works
- Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn & EA
- ELSTER – SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
- Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Industry Diversity Award
- WINNER: GLITCH
- Code Coven
- GaymerX
- Girls Run These Worlds
- Qweerty Gamers
Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award
- WINNER: XSET
- Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association
- Team Overture
- Valorant Game Changers
Best LGBTQ+ Tabletop Game of the Year Award
- WINNER: Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon
- Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo
- Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast
- Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes
Best LGBTQ+ Comic Book Moment Award
- WINNER: Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave Blue World
- Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics
- Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics
- Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics
The Gayming Awards return to New York City in 2024 with public nominations opening in
October 2023.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.