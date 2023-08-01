Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

Generative AI may be stealing all the career-related headlines of late, and while it is an area that is seeing unprecedented interest as well as growth, there are many other tech sectors experiencing rapid gains.

One of those is the AR, VR and mixed reality (MR) industry. A cornerstone of the forthcoming metaverse, which, despite Meta’s reversal on its stance, is growing. Numerous industries are dipping their toes into AR and AV, including gaming, manufacturing, healthcare, advertising, sports, entertainment, military logistics, education, retail and real estate.

A report from Global Data has found the global metaverse market is worth $82.37 billion this year. This is forecasted to grow at a rapid 33.6% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $626 million by 2030.

As a result, demand is also supporting the creation of a host of new jobs, which include VR/AR/MR developers, Unity or Unreal Engine developers, 3D artists and modelers, hardware engineers, interaction designers, VR and AR content creators and producers, along with many more.

If you’re in the market for a new role across VR, AR and MR, then the Venturebeat Job Board is the place to begin your search. It contains thousands of great job opportunities, like the five below.

Sr. Product Manager-Tech, Visual Search and Augmented Reality, Amazon.com Services LLC, Palo Alto

Amazon’s Visual Search and Augmented reality solutions help customers visualize what their home would look like with Amazon products. As a Senior Product Manager on the Visual Search team, you’ll partner with a cross-functional team to envision, build, and deliver experiences that help customers make better informed shopping decisions for their home. You’ll create and lead the roadmap for Visual Search. You will drive product thinking from strategy to feature definition, UX design, implementation, and metrics-driven iteration, defining the goals for overall product success and creating mechanisms to track delivery of these goals. Get further information here.

AR/VR Camera Driver Engineer, Apple, Cupertino

Apple’s Camera Drivers team is looking for an outstanding Camera Driver Engineer to drive brand new next-generation technologies for revolutionary Apple products. If you are passionate about working in a close knit team that collaborates multi-functionally with a liberating amount of autonomy, you’ll have an opportunity to do your life’s best work at Apple. To be considered, you’ll need four or more years’ of related low level software development experience on Mac OS X, Windows, Linux or Embedded system, excellent programming skills and knowledge of C/C++, with AR/VR industrial/academic experiences as a bonus. Apply for this job now.

AR/VR System Software Engineer, mroads, Austin

As an AR/VR System Software Engineer, you will conduct AR/VR system development, support AR/VR, computer graphics, and video technology research initiatives and implement leading-edge technologies with best practices by collaborating with the team to develop novel prototype platforms and implement innovative ideas into the platform. You’ll also design and implement demonstration systems; create new features, from a technical specification or a reference implementation; conduct demo system maintenance and bug fixing. A BS or MS degree in computer science, EE, or related fields with a background in AR/VR applications and/or AR/VR system development, computer graphics, and/or video technology software and system engineering is required. Plus, you’ll need five years’ of experience in software development in related fields, and be proficient in C/C++ or Python. See all the requirements.

Visual Systems Designer, Reality Labs, Meta, Burlingame

At Meta, multidisciplinary design teams are creating new ways to help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. As a Visual Systems Designer you will define, extend and maintain the visual design system, ensuring consistency and alignment across the entire ecosystem. You will work closely with UX managers, designers, engineers, and product managers to understand technical limitations, requirements and transform them into intuitive and aesthetically pleasing UI. Familiarity with VR hardware and limitations, and the experience of creating designs that work well within these constraints is preferred, as is experience designing UI for VR, AR, or other immersive 3D technologies. Get the full job description now.

Performance Engineer, Augmented Reality, Google, Mountain View

The Google Augmented Reality team is a diverse group of experts tasked with building the foundations for great immersive computing and building helpful, delightful user experiences. Focused on making immersive computing accessible to billions of people through mobile devices, its scope continues to grow and evolve. As Performance Engineer, Augmented Reality, you’ll partner with technology, hardware, software, and research teams to understand challenges, brainstorm big ideas, drive breakthrough work in computer vision, machine learning, mixed reality, graphics for AR devices. Plus, you’ll work with the system architect and algorithm team to bring up the rapid prototyping and demo features of the next generation product. Find out more now.

