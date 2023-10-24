GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Brilliant Labs has raised $3 million in funding for its AI-powered augmented reality glasses.

The company also introduced a rebranded generative AI app, now called Noa, previously known as arGPT. And it unveiled the integration of Stability AI, a visual open-source AI model, into its flagship AR device, Monocle.

Brilliant Labs said the seed round was oversubscribed with funding from Wayfarer Foundation, former Paylocity founder Steve Sorowitz and Coho VC. The device has competition from Meta’s recently announced Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.

The fresh infusion of capital from key players in the AR and generative AI industries bolsters Brilliant Labs’ commitment to advancing generative AI technology. This funding round, which exceeds the initial $3 million seed investment, positions Brilliant Labs as a provider of AR devices and fosters an open-source ecosystem for developers and consumers seeking a reliable personal AI assistant.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Ethical AI

Brilliant Labs and Wayfarer Foundation are spearheading the development of the world’s first ethics framework for head-mounted AI devices, setting a new precedent in the industry.

“Today’s news represents a significant milestone on our journey to creating an open-source ecosystem that will give life to the next generation of embedded AI devices that leverage augmented reality,” said Bobak Tavangar, CEO of Brilliant Labs, in a statement. “Crucially, our vision of the future is also shared by key players in the AR, and Generative AI industry, who once again have shown enormous support.”

The rebranded Noa application, previously known as “arGPT,” plays a central role in Brilliant Labs’ mission. Initially launched on iOS with OpenAI integration, the first version of Noa enabled real-time language translation into English and empowered users to discern truth from fiction during conversations using ChatGPT.

With the addition of Stability AI, Brilliant Labs takes a significant step forward. This integration brings together a suite of global generative AI models, including Whisper, Stability AI, and ChatGPT, within a wearable device like Monocle, enabling users to create AI-generated imagery from real-time snapshots of their lives.

Consumers can access the Stability AI feature by connecting the Noa app, available on the App Store for iOS and now on Google Play for Android phones, to Brilliant Labs’ Monocle AR wearable via Bluetooth. By tapping and long-pressing the touch sensor on Monocle, users can capture images of their surroundings through its front-facing camera. They can then utilize voice commands to specify how the captured image should be edited using Stability AI.

Developers also have the opportunity to experiment with Stability AI through Noa. The app allows them to fine-tune the parameters of Stability AI, adjusting the visual style of the generated image to suit their preferences, whether they desire a fantastical or photorealistic output.

Among Brilliant Labs’ previous investors, who contributed to the initial $3 million funding, were notable industry figures such as Brendan Iribe, cofounder of Oculus; Adam Cheyer, cofounder of Siri; and Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble.

Founded in 2019 by ex-Apple employee Bobak Tavangar, along with cofounders Raj Nakarja and Ben Heald, Brilliant Labs wants to transform human-device interactions through the development of generative AI-embedded AR glasses. The company’s flagship product, Monocle, is an open-source wearable AR device designed to empower hackers and creatives in reimagining the future of wearable AI.

With total seed funding exceeding $6 million, Brilliant Labs has garnered support from prominent investors including Coho VC, Brendan Iribe, Adam Cheyer, Eric Migicovsky, Steve Sarowitz, Nirav Patel, Francisco Tolmasky, Plug and Play Ventures, Moveon Technologies, and others.