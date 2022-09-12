Conquest VR said that its audio headsets are available now for the virtual and augmented reality market.

The company designed its Conquest Pro headphones to deliver hyper-immersive VR sound and capture all the nuances of spatialized audio.

From the subtle pitter-patter of running feet to the vocal and instrumental magic of a live concert, to the thumping sounds of rhythm games, Conquest VR said its Pro headphones deliver a new level of VR experience.

The headphones are Hi-Res Audio Certified, an accreditation awarded to high fidelity audio products with a frequency range of up to 40,000 HZ.

Broad VR headset compatibility

The Conquest Pro’s universal adapter allows it to be easily attached to nearly all VR headsets and head straps including the original Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Rift-S, Pico Neo 2, Neo 3, HTC Vive Focus 3, and Varjo Aero.

It has been tested with the original Meta Quest 2 strap, the Elite Strap, the Elite Strap with Battery as well as straps made by 3rd parties. Conquest Pro headphones connect to the 3.5mm audio jack found on most VR headsets.

Conquest Pro headphones are back weighted for comfort, balancing the weight on the front of the head caused by VR headsets. The headphones have an audio-adapt technology that prevents pressure on the ear’s pinna making long-play VR sessions comfortable. The headphones have five different adjustment methods to ensure a fit.

Privacy

The Conquest Pro’s soft ear pads and ear-can design provide passive noise cancellation and prevent sound leakage. This enables true immersion and allows users to experience a real sense of presence, free from external distractions with no sound leaking, in or out. This has the added benefit of making VR experiences with Conquest Pro headphones truly private.

Conquest Pro Headphones are available for pre-order from Conquest VR at www.conquestvr.com. The introductory pre-order price for the Conquest Pro Headphones is $179.00 and the expected availability is the first week of October.

Conquest VR is led by its co-founders Raghu Bathina (CEO) and Sridhar Prathikanti (president) and is privately funded.