Crucible Technologies has announced the launch of its Emergence software development kit for Unity game developers.

Emergence is aimed at making it easy for game developers to create interoperable avatars. It also uses blockchain tech that makes it easy to create inventory, wallets and player personae. It’s aimed at making games and blockchain apps more interoperable, so you can take avatars between worlds without needing to reestablish identity or ownership of digital assets.

As such, it’s a good kit for the metaverse as well as Web3 games, worlds and other experiences.

Crucible said the Emergence SDK represents a significant step forward in the quest for seamless cross-platform experiences within the gaming community. By leveraging the power of Unity, one of the most popular game development engines, Crucible aims to bridge the gap between various virtual reality platforms and foster a new era of interconnectedness. The SDK is now available on the Unity Asset Store.

Crucible’s Emergence SDK provides Unity developers with a comprehensive set of tools, resources, and documentation to facilitate the creation and integration of interoperable avatars. This means that users will be able to seamlessly navigate and interact within different virtual reality environments, regardless of the platform they are using.

Interoperability has long been a challenge in the virtual reality space, with users often confined to specific platforms due to technical limitations. However, Crucible’s Emergence SDK promises to overcome these barriers by enabling avatars to move effortlessly between virtual worlds, opening up a myriad of possibilities for shared experiences and collaboration, the company said.

By integrating the Emergence SDK into their Unity projects, developers will be able to offer their users a truly immersive and interconnected experience. Avatars created using the SDK will retain their appearance, functionality, and data across supported platforms, allowing users to maintain a consistent presence and identity as they traverse different virtual realms.

Ryan Gill, CEO of Crucible, said in a statement, “Becoming a Verified Solution on the Unity Asset Store rounds out our distribution to millions of game developers. It is a validation of our vision that if we provide great, simple tools, we can help enable an open, inclusive and interoperable future economy. We’re excited to be at the foundation of this important innovation happening for game developers.”

The Emergence SDK is set to empower Unity developers with the tools they need to create multiplayer experiences, collaborative gameplay, and social interactions that were previously hindered by platform restrictions. This move has the potential to spark innovation within the gaming industry, as developers are now equipped with the means to break down the walls that have separated virtual reality platforms, the company said.

Emergence lets you take your digital identity and assets from game to game.

Crucible Technologies has partnered with several prominent Unity game developers who have embraced the Emergence SDK. Early feedback suggests that the SDK’s intuitive interface and extensive documentation have made the integration process seamless and straightforward, Crucible said.

With the Emergence SDK, Crucible Technologies aims to propel the virtual reality industry into a new era of interconnectedness, fostering collaboration and community across multiple platforms. As Unity developers begin to harness the power of this innovative SDK, the gaming landscape is set to undergo a transformative shift, ultimately providing users with unprecedented levels of immersion and connectivity in their virtual experiences.

The developer toolkit which has already had 33,000 downloads on Unreal Engine. Crucible, which developed Emergence with Open Meta, is a Verified Solutions Provider on Unity. This designation indicates that Emergence is a professional grade solution, and it’s been reviewed by Unity.

Crucible is a member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

“Our focus has been on building tools for game developers with a focus on providing them with a great developer experience,” Aleissia Laidacker, head of product and technology at Crucible, said in a statement. “By creating the architecture for both Unity and Unreal, we’re helping to make the implementation of web3 easy, robust, and to allow for interoperability across any game engine, platform and blockchain.”

Crucible was founded in 2018 with the goal of creating the tools, marketplaces and interfaces to facilitate an open metaverse. The company developed Emergence with the Open Meta Association, and launched it for Unreal in February 2023.