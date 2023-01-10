Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

DigiLens announced the launch of the Argo, a pair of smartglasses with standalone AR/XR capabilities for enterprise and industrial workers.

The head-worn holographic smartglasses use DigiLens’ waveguide technology, which the company said use the best-in-class crystal waveguides with industry-leading minimal eye glow and a small footprint. It can be used for both inside and outside use.

Argo’s purpose is to improve communication and collaboration by creating a digitally-enabled workforce across a range of industries, empowering frontline workers from the field to the operating room.

“Argo is the future of wearable computing,” said Chris Pickett, CEO of DigiLens, in a statement. “We are

proud to launch the device the market has been asking for, and waiting for. ARGO will open up the next generation of mobile computing and voice and be the first true AR device to be deployed at mass scale. By helping people connect and collaborate in the real – not merely virtual – world, ARGO will deliver productivity gains across sectors and improve people’s lives.”

DigiLens has created smartglasses that can do XR or AR.

It has a rugged industrial and enterprise construction, and it is is designed to be hands-free and body position independent with voice and gaze recognition. The unit’s 48MP camera offers photorealistic image quality, while its multiple microphones can pick up a user’s voice in noisy environments. ARGO’s connectivity options allow the device to be used virtually anywhere, and its full- integrated DigiOS compatibility allows it to keep pace with the future of mobile computing.

DigiLens is delivering smartglasses with scalability and quality at a cost-effective price point for numerous industries, including healthcare, industrial, logistics, telecommunications, military and defense.

Not only does Argo increase worker safety via increased situational awareness through real-time connectivity to environmental and other sensor technology, it also helps users work smarter by blending the digital and physical worlds with access to real-time data visualizations.

DigiLens is targeting Argo at enterprise workers.

In addition to increasing workforce productivity, reducing down-time, and minimizing delays through remote collaboration, Argo also extends workforce availability and capacity via remote instruction and real-time supervision. It also reduces costs by overcoming the barriers of time, distance, and training to deliver expertise when and where it’s needed most.

Nima Shams, head of product, said the company has 15 years of optics experience. The company’s first version was less a product and more a tech showcase, he said.

“We learned there was no suitable projector so we made our own close/LED micro projector,” Shams said. “We learned a lot from the XR-2 chipset. We learned a lot on field of view and brightness needs for targeted customers so we took all those learnings and applied them in a fully integrated product and that is being mass produced by our investor Goertek.”

The company has 97 employees and it has raised $160 million to date. Shams said, “Bottom line, the industry isn’t moving fast enough. We have a ton of experience in building glasses. There are major issues with productivity and efficiency. XR can solve those issues and current glasses are just viewers or unsuccessful consumer products that failed and so they claim they are industrial.”