Hadean has teamed up with Microsoft Azure to provide cloud-enabled training and simulation for defense and intelligence work in the United Kingdom.

The companies plan to provide the defense industrial base with scalable, interoperable, and secure cloud-based military training tech.

Hadean aimes to integrate its “metaverse” infrastructure with Microsoft Azure to produce custom and rugged solutions that can deliver realtime data to government agencies, defense contractors and the armed forces around the world. I asked what Hadean thinks of critics who say working for defense and intelligence purposes is unethical business. I’ll update the story if they answer.

“Microsoft is a trusted partner in defence and intelligence with a track-record of delivering secure cloud services that empower system integrators and transform capabilities to meet the requirements of modern militaries,” said Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, in a statement. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with a new collaboration and combine our expertise to push the limit of what is possible with cloud computing, enhance Microsoft Azure and pioneer capabilities for military training and simulation.”

Hadean and Microsoft have already worked together to build, run, and deliver a cloud distributed simulation to the British Army Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP). It will be demoed at set at the I/ITSEC 2022 Innovation Center on November 30 at 11:20 am GMT.

“Working closely with innovative technology providers is a critical way that we bring new capability to defence and intelligence missions,” said Gus MacGregor-Millar, general manager of worldwide defense & intelligence at Microsoft, in a statement. “Having supported Hadean in its early growth years through the Microsoft for Start-Ups programme, we are pleased to collaborate further with them to help allied defence customers harness the full potential of cloud-based training and simulation solutions and realise mission impact through next-generation capabilities.”

Founded in 2015, Hadean wants to provide the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Hadean is also working with Microsoft’s Minecraft, Epic Games, Sony, Gamescoin, Pixelynx, CAE, BAE Systems, Thales and Francis Crick Institute.