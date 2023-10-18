GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Macy’s is blending the physical and digital realms with a fashion platform called Mstylelab.

The big New York-based retailer introduced Mstylelab as an innovative engagement platform that merges the physical and digital worlds to create cutting-edge fashion experiences. It’s dipping its toe in the metaverse.

With the aim of redefining fashion as a canvas for innovation, Mstylelab combines technology and immersive environments to empower discovery, self-expression, and connectivity. Accessible on any device through the website, the platform invites the public to join the community, create personalized digital items, and engage with its inaugural activation, an immersive fashion experience built on the metaverse technology platform Journee.

“We are excited to launch Mstylelab, the next evolution of our web3 digital strategy, creating a hub for style inspiration and discovery at the intersection of fashion and technology,” said Dave Torres, vice president of interactive marketing at Macy’s, in a statement. “As we grow and evolve the Mstylelab digital platform and community, new activations and experiences will be brought to life creating immersive storytelling focused on fashion and style, in a fun and shoppable environment.”

The inaugural activation on Mstylelab is a surrealistic re-creation of New York inspired by Macy’s newest brand, On 34th. Developed in collaboration with Journee, a company specializing in hosting immersive digital spaces, the experience aims to attract new audiences to this type of interactive content.

“We are excited to partner with a world-renowned brand like Macy’s to showcase the future of fashion retail. This is a unique metaverse activation that will bring this type of immersive experience to a broader audience,” said Erika Lang, head of Americas at Journee, in a statement. “Consumers are seeking multiple touch points on multiple platforms to seamlessly integrate immersive virtual experiences into their customer journey. This innovative technology will propel the fashion industry – as well as many others – into its next phase. Reaching consumers where they are and providing new ways for them to shop and interact with one another is vital in order to deepen their relationships with brands.”

On 34th, Macy’s latest collection, redefines the classic wardrobe, inspiring modern women to escape the ordinary and take charge. The collection aims to keep women relevant, confident, and cool.

To embark on this fashion journey, fans can log in with their macys.com profile or create one. They are then prompted to choose an Mstylelab username and design a personalized digital fabric that serves as their community identity and entry into the next era of fashion.

Within the virtual world, participants can explore the immersive environment, discover and engage with curated digital versions of select must-have apparel from the On 34th collection. As users progress through the experience and navigate star checkpoints, they unlock a unique personalized digital t-shirt that matches their mstylelab digital fabric.

All featured On 34th apparel in the experience is available for purchase, merging virtual style with real-world expression.

Mstylelab will continue to evolve over time, incorporating new immersive experiences and partnerships that ignite inspiration and discovery. As the holiday season approaches, the activation will shift to showcase the next iteration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade metaverse experience, bringing fans closer to the high-flying spectacle.