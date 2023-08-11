We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Paris Hilton‘s 11:11 Media is launching a metaverse experience with the debut of Slivingland in Roblox.

The creators hope that Hilton’s impressive following — 70 million fans on social media — will enjoy the entertainment hub in Roblox’s virtual world. She’s living up to the nickname that CNN gave her as the “queen of the metaverse.”

Slivingland is a term coined by Hilton in 2019 that combines “slaying” and “living your best life.” It’s aim is to be an engaging experience on the Roblox platform where fans can gather to enjoy a wide range of entertainment content from Hilton and 11:11 Media, including new music, podcasts, TV shows, films, and collaborations with exciting brands.

The launch of Slivingland marks Hilton’s efforts to bridge the gap between Gen Z, the metaverse, and brands, providing a unique platform for strategic brand activations.

“I couldn’t be more excited about my newest collaboration with Roblox,” Hilton said in a statement. “Slivingland is all about bringing my fans together from around the world to engage in a world of fun, fashion, and friendship. It’s a place where we can connect, create, and sliv together, making unforgettable memories in a whole new virtual universe.”

Diving into the metaverse

Cynthia Miller, 11:11 media’s director of Web3 and the metaverse, said in an interview with GamesBeat that the team of 20 people designed Slivingland to be an immersive experience that embodies creativity, entertainment, and collaboration.

“Paris Hilton was one of the first celebrities on Roblox back in 2021, well before others were thinking about Roblox and the metaverse, and she has always been a pioneer and a futurist in that sense,” Miller said. “When we thought about the importance of gaming and new platforms and virtual worlds, and particularly Roblox as a strategic pillar, we knew that this was an area that we were really excited about. And Paris personally was really excited about.”

To kick off the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will host a metaverse concert on August 25, showcasing her talent as a DJ and blurring the boundaries between the real world and the virtual realm.

“Paris is a really interesting person in real life and as an avatar,” Miller said. “Paris has been playing with digital avatars and collectibles for absolutely ages. This is where people really underestimate her. She’s always thought of herself as someone who sees into the future and who looks around corners. Showing up in Roblox is an expression of how we’re exploring our digital identities in new worlds.”

Paris Hilton is hitting Roblox with Slivingland, a metaverse experience.

Hilton is exploring how to get in better touch with fans in the virtual life.

“It’s about creating these moments of joy, imagination, fun, surrealism and futurism,” Miller said. “We want to balance the fact that it’s a game with an entertainment experience.”

In addition to the concert, Slivingland offers a range of features and activities for users of all ages. From holograms and a vibrant nightclub to a music mini-game and adorable pet sidekicks, players can explore the virtual world and discover its hidden treasures and easter eggs. The experience also includes a Community Game Night hosted by Hilton herself on August 11th, where fans can join together to play the game live in her Discord community.

The core experience

Slivingland has clubs and more.

The core loop of the game is like The Sims, where avatars run around the world exploring different areas, collecting photographs, and doing Paris-like things like enjoying fashion and pets. There’s a mini rhythm game. If you get to the top of the leaderboard in the game, you can unlock perks.

“It’s about connecting that loop between the Roblox experience, her life as a celebrity, her products, brands back into the game. I think that’s that’s one of the things we’re really excited about innovating and leaning more into.

11:11 Media will promote the hub on social media, including a promo code ad with Taco Bell. In the Roblox experience, Hilton will show videos and audio events. In the podcast lounge, you can listen to episodes from Hilton’s The World’s Greatest Nightclubs, a new podcast series. There are TV screens, billboards and holograms. There are music videos and more.

To celebrate the launch of Slivingland, Hilton will release ten limited-edition digital fashion pieces inspired by the iconic Y2K style. These fashion items, including accessories like pink headphones and choker necklaces, as well as the sparkling pink Sliving Suit, will be available in the experience over an eight-week period, starting from the beginning of August.

Sawhorse Interactive built the experience for 11:11 Media. Sawhorse has previously created metaverse experiences for renowned names such as Elton John, Karlie Kloss, Alo Yoga, and Tommy Hilfiger. Slivingland aims to transport users into a futuristic, imaginative, and whimsical city that captures the essence of Paris Hilton and the #sliving lifestyle.

“We’ve been working with Sawhorse interactive, which is just an amazing partner in building out this virtual world for her fans,” Miller said. “We’ve really been thinking about it as a metaverse entertainment hub. So Paris, and 11:11 really want to lead into music and TV and films and branded partnerships and collaborations within this space.

“We’ve got a whole program of fun content and collaborations coming up that we’re excited to bring to life,” Miller said.

Hilton has done metaverse collaborations before in Decentraland and The Sandbox, and in that way she is metaverse agnostic. But Miller said Slivingland is one of the critical launches of the year for Hilton.

While Hilton is a big believer in Web3, Roblox hasn’t embraced blockchain. So there won’t be Web3 experiences in Slivingland. But Roblox has embraced digital ownership in its own way, Miller said.

Slivingland builds upon what Hilton and 11:11 Media have already done in the metaverse. The company has collaborated with brands including L’Oreal’s Urban Decay, to create immersive experiences that engage millions of users.

The launch of Slivingland marks another milestone in Hilton’s mission to create unforgettable moments and redefine engagement between brands and their audiences. Among the notable partners for Slivingland are Hilton Hotels, Klarna, NBC, iHeart Media, and Taco Bell.

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company cofounded by Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company encompasses film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital, and Web3. With a focus on lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, and travel, 11:11 Media aims to elevate brands, build communities, and drive social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences, and products.

The queen of the metaverse?

Slivingland lets you take selfies in a 3D world.

As for the “queen of the metaverse” label, Miller said, “It’s a title [Hilton] has gladly accepted and a crown she proudly wears. She’s been in this space for a long time. She’s always been very interested in Web3 and the metaverse and NFTs.”

Miller acknowledged the “metaverse” word is “incredibly buzzy.” But she added, “It’s one of those that was never properly understood in the first place. It’s such a convoluted term that kind of means nothing anymore. But look at the growth of Roblox 66 million daily active users. Look at the growth of gaming. Look at how many are in Fortnite and the rise of hypercasual gaming and mobile gamers. And the fact that brands at an increasing clip are looking at virtual worlds and game ecosystems as being the next frontier where they bring their brands. That, to me, shows no signs of slowing down.”

She added, “I know you know gaming is bigger than movies and music combined as an industry. It’s a behemoth. The way that Paris is thinking about it, and she has been for a long time, is that she’s metaverse agnostic. She’s interested in technologies. She’s interested in the ethos that drives towards creativity in the creator economy. There’s something here that’s undeniable, and brands are moving into this space and creators are excited about this space.”