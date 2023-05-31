Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Qualcomm Technologies new features for its Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform and it also said it has seen strong momentum for a cross-device, extended reality (XR) ecosystem to create an open ecosystem for head-worn XR devices.

The latest Snapdragon Spaces SDK release has unlocked the next evolution in smartphone-powered AR with a new feature called Dual Render Fusion, Qualcomm said.

This feature enables developers to easily extend their 2D mobile applications into world-scale 3D experiences, without any prior XR experience required. Qualcomm said it elegantly fuses the simplicity and familiarity of the smartphone with the AR glasses’ capacity to enable immersive experiences.

Dual Render Fusion is designed to deliver smartphone AR’s full potential, making it accessible to a wider range of developers than ever before.

Developer-first community

With thousands of developers, and brands like Red Bull and Kittch embracing the Snapdragon Spaces platform, the community has been a critical building block in enhancing the platform’s features, helping

to break through the limits of reality, Qualcomm said.

The company said the most innovative companies in XR are building with Snapdragon Spaces across enterprise and consumer virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) and AR in a variety of application categories including:

Enterprise collaboration: Arthur Digital, Arvizio, Engage, Scope AR, Sphere, Taqtile

Productivity: Glue Collaboration, MSM.digital, Nomtek, ShapesXR, vSpatial

Gaming and entertainment: AmazeVR, DB Creations, Mirrorscape, Resolution Games, SKonec

Entertainment, Survios, Vertical Robot, Wave, Mirrorscape Health, wellness, and fitness: eXRciser, FitXR, Litesport, TRIPP, XRHealth, eXRciser

Training: Pixo, Roundtable Learning, Strivr, Talespin, Transfr, Uptale

Education: AjnaVidya, Phibonacci, Prisms, VictoryXR

WebXR: Igalia, Pluto VR, Wonderland

Others: ArborXR, BadVR, Designium, Echo3D, Lamina1

Building on Qualcomm Technologies’ relationship with Niantic, a group of 10 vanguard AR developers will have early access to Lightship VPS with Snapdragon Spaces beginning in the second half of 2023, creating head-worn experiences for indoor and outdoor AR that leverage both platforms’ strengths.

The select group of developers includes Artifice, DB Creations, Foundry Six, Hot Dark Matter, Immuse, Kinfolk, Lifecache, Loak, Sugar Creative and Trigger. These developers will receive early access to new features, influence product roadmaps and help to define next-generation AR experiences.

Metaverse fund

As part of the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, Qualcomm Ventures has made investments in Survios, a VR game developer and software publisher, EnlightXR, a China-based XR ecosystem enabler and Tangle, a developer of a virtual workspace for remote teams, in addition to the previously announced investments in Tripp and Echo3D.

The Snapdragon Metaverse Fund continues to enable and foster innovation through venture investment in leading XR companies by Qualcomm Ventures and developer ecosystem grants for content projects by Qualcomm Technologies.

Snapdragon Spaces Ready Devices

Expanding the portfolio of XR devices that will enable developers to bring head-worn ideas to life, Oppo,

TCL RayNeo and DigiLens have announced new devices that will support Snapdragon Spaces. These

devices join a handful of Snapdragon Spaces Ready devices including the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, an

all-in-one VR headset engineered for the enterprise, which just announced worldwide availability.

The Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition features binocular video pass-through technologies and is equipped with two RGB cameras in front of the user’s eyes, to provide a stereoscopic view of the physical world. The Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition will be made available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit, distributed through EnlightXR in second half of 2023.

TCL RayNeo is developing a wide range of cutting-edge AR features, with committed support for Snapdragon Spaces, to create a world-class AR ecosystem for consumers worldwide. TCL RayNeo X2 true AR glasses are expected to launch in Q2 2023.

DigiLens is set to launch an all-on-one Snapdragon Spaces Ready AR device, ARGO, designed for enterprise and industrial-lite workers.



