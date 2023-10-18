GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Virtuix, developer of the Omni omni-directional treadmill that lets players walk and run in 360 degrees inside virtual reality, has started taking preorders for Omni One, the consumer version of the Omni.

Anyone placing a preorder before November 16 at midnight Pacific Time will receive a free Omni One game of their choice and an exclusive Trailblazer designation imprinted on their unit.

Virtuix has already begun shipping Omni One to its community of investors, who have ordered nearly 2,000 units. Deliveries to the general public are scheduled to start in Q2 of 2024. Omni One’s introductory price is $2,595 plus shipping, or as low as $70/month on a payment plan.

This price includes both the treadmill and a Pico VR headset.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

“After three years of development, we’re thrilled to launch Omni One to the general public,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix, in a statement. “It’s a major milestone for us. Omni One has turned out to be an awesome product, and we can’t wait to ship it to our many players and fans.”

Earlier this year, Virtuix raised over $11 million in a Series B investment round led by JC Team Capital and Pinto Capital Investments. The round also included an equity crowdfunding campaign that saw Virtuix raise $5 million from over 2,000 retail investors.

Omni One takes you to virtual Paris.

One such investor is Adrian Delgado, who invested in Virtuix in both 2021 and 2024.

“After trying out the Omni in person, I was sold,” said Delgado, in a statement. “I believe virtual reality is the future, and being able to walk around inside VR is a critical component to make this technology successful. Virtuix is bridging the gap between reality and virtual reality.”

Omni One is a complete system that includes a Pico VR headset and its own game store with both first-party and third-party titles. Virtuix aims to have at least 30 games available at launch and plans to announce its launch title lineup in early 2024. Omni One can also connect to a PC to play SteamVR games with any PC-compatible VR headset.

For more info and to place a preorder with a fully refundable $200 deposit, visit the web site.

Virtuix was founded in 2013 and is based in Austin, Texas.