As any parent who was required to work remotely without childcare during the pandemic can attest, keeping your kids in the background (or even out of earshot) was pretty much impossible.

For decades, working parents — mothers in particular — have hidden their parenting responsibilities, and afternoon ballet recitals and midweek soccer games were masked as miscellaneous appointments to make it seem like parenting wasn’t taking precedence over professional demands and responsibilities.

And you can understand why: according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), married mothers with at least one child under the age of 18 earn 76 cents on a married father’s dollar, while single mothers earn 83.1 cents to a single custodial father’s dollar.

This is compared to childless women (including married and unmarried) earning 93 cents on a childless man’s dollar, while research conducted by Third Way, a national think tank, shows that women’s earnings drop by 4% when they start having children, while first-time fathers see their income increase by 6%.

Lean in

However, working parents are now leaning into the concept of loud parenting, which is all about not hiding the fact that you’re a parent, and looking for employers which not only accept the demands of parenting, but support them in a highly visible and tangible way.

In fact, research by childcare provider Bright Horizons found that a job that helps meet family and child care responsibilities is almost as important as getting a significant pay increase (35% and 36% respectively). The report also highlighted that Gen Z and millennial parents are more likely than Gen X and boomers to leave their jobs for better benefits (29% versus 25%) and jobs that fit better with their family responsibilities (18% versus 13%).

While The Great Resignation may be starting to slow slightly, job openings are still plentiful. Statista reports that at the end of August 2022 there were approximately 10.63 million job openings in the U.S. and employers are under increasing pressure to retain staff with benefits and values that go further than they used to.

So if you feel like your voice isn't being heard, now is the perfect time

Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services, Boston

Amazon remains committed to bringing more women — and parents — back to the workforce with jobs that empower them to succeed and thrive through its FamilyFlex program. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solutions Architect you are responsible for partnering with the company’s most exciting customers to design cloud architectures utilizing AWS services. The ideal candidate will have strong technical depth, business aptitude and the ability to lead in-depth technology discussions. You’ll be part of a culture of innovation and will drive revenue growth across a defined set of customers. See the full job spec here.

Senior Software Engineer, PayPal, CT

PayPal prides itself on its benefits which include family healthcare plans, breastfeeding supports for mothers and paid parental leave. Currently hiring a Senior Software Engineer, in this role you’ll be required to implement next-generation cloud platforms in a hybrid cloud setting to support PayPal business teams to scale their applications that serve millions of customers worldwide and process billions of dollars in payments. You will build creative, brand new solutions from scratch and operate the platform. This platform is built on best of breed technologies and will be open sourced. Apply here.

Product Manager — Cloud Games, Netflix, Los Gatos

Netflix constantly raises the bar on flexible working arrangements for parents and offers a maternity and paternity leave policy where employees can take up to a year off after the birth of a child. Games is the latest big frontier for the streaming service and the company is currently hiring a Product Manager – Cloud Games to help create the strategy and vision for delivering a games experience across devices via cloud technology. You will own the cloud product roadmap and KPIs, and work with engineers, program managers, designers and researchers to ensure the delivery of data-driven products to satisfy the needs of our members. Find out more here.

For more opportunities at companies that already have the lowdown on loud parenting, visit the VentureBeat Job Board today