Reels Unwrapped: Elevating creative performance
In the ever-evolving landscape of creativity, there has been a significant shift in how we express ourselves and consume content. Short-form videos have emerged as a powerful language of expression and culture, revolutionizing the way we communicate and connect with others. The impact of this change on advertising and creative strategy has become a game-changer.
Ads have always been a means to convey a message, on and off Meta platforms, but the way they are presented and the effect they have on viewers has undergone a transformation everywhere. Traditional advertising — and by traditional we mean not only RTV, but also recent and current formats and placements on digital platforms — while successful at first, can start to face fatigue. Something works, until it doesn’t. As audiences become accustomed to certain styles and messages, it becomes increasingly challenging for brands to stand out and capture attention.
This fatigue leads to a need for differentiation. Different placements, designs, formats. Brands are now seeking new ways to present their messages and engage with audiences. A powerful solution here is Reels, a format that offers a fresh and visually captivating approach to storytelling. With its unique looks and formats, Reels provide an opportunity for brands to break free from possible monotony and create content that resonates with viewers again, or more.
The cycle
From a creative strategy standpoint we define three key stages in this case: develop, deploy and maintain. Developing creative that resonates with a core audience, making it resonate. Deploying differentiating creative that unlocks new audience pools, and maintaining a fresh stream of creative to combat fatigue and ensure continuance of strong response rates.
The spark in this cycle is found in Reels. With their visually appealing and attention-grabbing nature, Reels have proven to be an extremely effective tool.
Over two billion Reels are shared each day, doubling over the last six months1. There has also been a 24% increase in time spent on Instagram since the launch of Reels2. And it is mainly creators who are at the forefront of this creative shift, and have embraced Reels as their weapon of choice to captivate and engage viewers.
The power of Reels
Reels allow you to make short-form videos in 9:16 that can be up to 90 seconds. Reels have taken the world by storm, providing a canvas for innovation, entertainment and interaction. Its strengths live in the ability to hook viewers from the very beginning. Creators have mastered the art of earning attention by crafting these compelling introductions and hooks that leave viewers wanting more. The visuals play a crucial role in this process: utilizing the tempo, transitions and effects to create a visually stunning experience. Sound also plays a vital role in keeping the attention and entertaining viewers. The combination of captivating visuals and engaging sound creates a powerful and immersive short experience that keeps viewers ‘hooked’.
Toolkit: Start building
To help elevate your creative performance and create captivating reels you will need a fairly simple toolkit. The first essential component is a team, which doesn’t necessarily have to be a team of creatives. Collaborating with individuals from diverse backgrounds can bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table. The second component is ‘thought starters and hooks’. These are the building blocks of your reel, and they can be found in a hook library. This is a repository of directions to help you get started and serve as a fallback option when you need inspiration.
Performant
The first aspect to consider is the format. Opting for a 9:16 format ensures that your reel is optimized for mobile viewing, which is where most of the audience resides. Additionally, it is crucial to abide by safe zones, which are the designated areas on the screen where important elements should be placed to avoid loss of message, cropping or distortion. Lastly, captivating sound is essential to engage your audience and create an immersive experience.
Creative
Moving on to the elements that make a reel stand out starts with the hook. The hook is the attention-grabbing moment that occurs within the first two seconds of your reel. It should be intriguing and make the viewer want to continue watching. To enhance the impact of your reel, consider incorporating text stickers. These can provide additional context or emphasize key points. Human presence is another crucial element. Including people in your reel adds a relatable and personal touch, making it easier for the audience to connect with your content. A voice-over can also elevate your reel by providing narration or guiding the viewer through the story you are trying to convey. Additionally, a lo-fi look and feel can add a unique aesthetic to your reel, giving it a distinct personality. Effects and filters can further enhance the visual appeal and create a cohesive visual style. Lastly, cool transitions can add a dynamic and seamless flow to your reel, making it visually engaging.
The future of creative performance
The rise of short-form videos and the emergence of Reels have strategically revolutionized the creative landscape. Brands now have the opportunity to break free from and avoid fatigue while captivating audiences in new and exciting ways.
By understanding the cycle of creative and leveraging the power of Reels, brands can resonate with their target audience, differentiate themselves from the competition, and combat this creative fatigue. The future of creative performance exists in embracing the new culture and language of expression and utilizing Reels to unlock the full potential of marketing and storytelling in the Now.