Trying to keep up with the pace of modern threats through manual approaches alone is impossible. AI and Automation are now must-have tools for organizations looking to prevent intrusions.

Because of this, today, autonomous cybersecurity provider SentinelOne and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Digital Hands announced a strategic partnership.

As part of this agreement, the two providers will combine the SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Platform with Digital Hands CyGuard Maestro security fabric and security operations center (SOC). CyGuard Maestro will integrate with SentinelOne Singularity to provide additional automated capabilities, such as executing playbooks to isolate endpoints infected with malware and scanning the network for other threats.

The two solutions will also share intelligence, with CyGuard Maestro ingesting data from Digital Hands’ Harbinger Threat Intelligence feed and comparing it with SentinelOne Singularity’s data to provide enterprises with more in-depth contextual threat analysis.

Automating cyber defense

With the cyber skills gap in full swing, most organizations don’t have the internal resources they need to protect their resources against advanced threat actors, particularly with the increase in adoption of remote and hybrid working.

“Organizations are progressively adopting pure cloud and cloud-focused hybrid information technology models when executing Digital Transformation initiatives and migrating their infrastructure to the cloud to achieve critical business objectives and needs,” said chief customer officer at Digital Hands, Charlotte Kibert.

“This shift to cloud and SaaS platforms, along with more remoter workers, has increased the traditional enterprises’ attack surface exponentially — leaving more security blind spots and vulnerabilities than ever before,” Kibert said.

Kibert notes that this movement toward digitization has made it more difficult to implement robust security monitoring of legacy infrastructure.

Digital Hands and SentinelOne’s new partnership aims to address this by providing security teams with the automated capabilities they need to detect and respond to threats across the entire attack surface.

SentinelOne and the XDR, endpoint protection markets

For SentinelOne, the partnership has the potential to enhance its position in the XDR market, which researchers value at $985 million in 2022 and anticipate will reach $2,358 million by 2027.

The organization is competing in the market against some monolithic competitors, including CrowdStrike, which offers its own XDR solution called Falcon XDR.

Falcon XDR ingests data from telemetry throughout the environment, giving the user the option to search structured and unstructured data and automatically identify threats. Crowdstrike recently announced raising Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $217 million.

SentinelOne is also competing with endpoint protection providers like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint uses sensors to collect and process behavioral signals from the user’s operating system, translating them into insights and recommending responses to threats.

It also provides threat intelligence that can generate alerts on malicious tools, techniques and procedures discovered. Microsoft recently announced raising $51.7 billion in revenue last year.

SentinelOne claims that its new partnership with Digital Hands has the potential to differentiate it from existing XDR and endpoint protection solutions with greater automation capabilities.

“The combination delivers unrivaled coverage, protection, and efficiency,” said Brandon Andrews, vice president of Worldwide MSSP at SentinelOne.