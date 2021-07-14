The VB-BOSS Lists 2021

VentureBeat Best of Software Services

The VB-BOSS lists are curated by VB to point to the top companies in each category. Since the data driven AI/ML, analytics & intelligent automation space is such a fast evolving one, we feel the need to include cool, nimble, innovative, up-and-coming companies just as much as the established players. Hence the list consists of both established products as well as up and coming emerging products in each category

Table of Contents

AI/ML Automation Technology

Data, Analytics & Intelligent Automation

Data Storage

Data Processing & Quality

  • Talend
  • Pentaho
  • Alteryx
  • Trifacta
  • Paxata
  • Streamsets
  • Unifi
  • Tamr
  • Fishtown analysis
  • Dataform
  • SAP
  • Segment
  • Informatica
  • Mulesoft
  • Tealium
  • Snaplogic
  • Stitch
  • Qlik
  • Tray.io
  • Fivetran
  • Xplenty
  • Attunity
  • Zaloni
  • Import.io
  • Matillion
  • Infoworks
  • Snowplow
  • Narrator
  • Census
  • Seekwell
  • Sailpoint
  • Alation
  • Collibra
  • McAfee
  • Dremio
  • Manta
  • AImmuta
  • Okera
  • Waterline data
  • data.world
  • Privagera
  • Talend
  • Toro
  • Soda
  • Datafold
  • Databand
  • Precisely
  • Great Expectations
  • Montecarlo
  • New Relic
  • Datadog
  • Splunk
  • Appdynamics
  • Rubrik
  • Dynatrace
  • Druva
  • Solar winds
  • Wavefront
  • Actifio
  • Numerify
  • Moogsoft
  • Scalyr
  • Chronosphere
  • Unravel
  • Pagerduty
  • Zenoss
  • DefinedCrowd
  • Apache Hive
  • Scale
  • Appen
  • Unity
  • Lionbridge
  • Labelbox
  • Alreverie
  • Sciencelogic
  • Magnitude
  • Veeam
  • Grafana Labs
  • Ops Ramp
  • Kinetica
  • Paperspace
  • SQReam Technologies
  • Omnisci
  • Fauna
  • Brytlyt
  • PG-Storm
  • Blazegraph
  • BlazingDB
  • Floydhub
  • AI2
  • Elasticsearch
  • Algolia
  • Coveo
  • Sinequa
  • Lucidworks
  • Attivio
  • Swiftype
  • Exalead
  • alphasense
  • omni:us
  • MAANA

Analytics & BI

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Tableau
  • Qlik
  • Thoughtspot
  • Sisense
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • SAS
  • SAP
  • Yellowfin
  • Microstrategy
  • TIBCO
  • IBM
  • Birst
  • Looker
  • Information builder
  • Domo
  • Pyramid analytics
  • Board international
  • Logi analytics
  • Alibaba cloud
  • Dundas
  • Dynamic Yield
  • Evergage
  • Emarsys
  • Monetate
  • Certona
  • Adobe
  • Rich Relevance
  • Qubit
  • Insider
  • ZineOne
  • Boxever
  • Attraqt
  • Amazon Quicksight
  • Atscale
  • KeenIO
  • Power BI
  • GoodData
  • Adobe Analytics
  • Periscope data
  • Zepl
  • Google Analytics
  • ZoomData
  • Plotly
  • Toucan Toco
  • Chartio
  • Observable
  • Grid
  • Pentaho
  • Datamer
  • Starburst
  • anodot
  • outlier
  • endor
  • attivio
  • incorta
  • interana
  • gauvus
  • ascend.io
  • switchboard
  • digital reasoning
  • SiSu
  • Opentext
  • Splunk
  • Sumologic
  • Solarwinds
  • Kibana
  • Timber
  • Logz.io
  • logdna
  • Hootsuite
  • sprinklr
  • Netbase
  • synthesio
  • simplereach
  • bitly
  • tracx
  • Similarweb
  • Google Analytics
  • mixpanel
  • Sigopt
  • Adobe Analytics
  • Airtable
  • RESCI
  • Granify
  • Amplitude
  • Kensho

RPA & Intelligent Automation

  • UIPath
  • Automation Anywhere
  • Blue Prism
  • Edgeverve
  • Work Fusion
  • NICE
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Pega
  • Softmotive
  • Kofax
  • SAP
  • Kryon
  • Antworks
  • Servicetrace
  • NTT
  • Help Systems
  • Another Monday
  • Samsung SDS
  • Jacada
  • Zinier
  • Vidado
  • Workato
  • Catalytic
  • Golden
  • Alkymi
  • FortressIQ
  • Highradius
  • Celonis
  • Moveworks
  • Instabase
  • Hyperscience
  • Salesforce Einstein
  • Gong
  • Chorus
  • Conversica
  • Aviso
  • People.ai
  • clearbit
  • tact.ai
  • Collective intelligence
  • fuse machines
  • App Annie
  • Lattice
  • 6 Sense
  • Reflektion
  • Tubular
  • ngagio
  • Tealium
  • ActionIQ
  • Segment
  • Simon
  • Attentive
  • Active Campaign
  • Sendgrid
  • ContentSquare
  • Zeta
  • mparticle
  • Amperity
  • Bloomreach
  • Bluecore
  • Invoca
  • Persado
  • Braze
  • Qualtrics
  • Survey Monkey
  • UserTesting
  • ClaraBridge
  • Medallia
  • Zendesk
  • Kustomer
  • freshdesk
  • Gainsight
  • Pendo
  • Heap
  • Amplitude
  • Watson Assistant
  • Dialogflow
  • LivePerson
  • INTERCOM
  • Drift
  • ASAPP
  • ada
  • afiniti
  • Netomi
  • Calldesk
  • Aircall
  • Eureka
  • Talla
  • frame.ai
  • Hirevue
  • Pymetrics
  • textio
  • The Predictive Index
  • Allyo
  • Mya
  • Wade&Wendy
  • Ravel
  • Seal
  • Disco
  • Contractpod.ai
  • Kira
  • Ross
  • Crossbeam
  • Data Republic
  • Infosum
  • BigID
  • textIQ
  • Tessian
  • Comply Advantage
  • OneTrust
  • ETHYCA
  • Securiti.ai
  • AppNexus
  • Criteo
  • MediaMath
  • Integral Ad Science (IAS)
  • Oracle MOAT
  • Salesforce Datorama
  • albert
  • gumgum
  • appier
  • thetradedesk
  • TAPAD
  • LiuLishuo
  • KNEWTON
  • declara
  • KORBIT
  • Squirrel AI learning
  • Redfin
  • ZIllow
  • VTS
  • Opendoor
  • Orchard
  • Reonomy
  • SKYLINE
  • Geophy
  • Spacemaker
  • Palantir
  • Opengov
  • Dataminr
  • MARK43
  • Anduril
  • FiscalNote
  • Quid
  • Primer
  • Servicenow

Conversational AI & Intelligent AI Assistants

AI at the Edge & IoT

Computer Vision, AR/VR, & Robotics

Computer Vision

  • Allegro.ai
  • Anyclip
  • Archarithms
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Cantemo
  • Clarifai
  • Clickworker
  • Cloudfactory
  • Cloudinary
  • Cloudsight
  • Cortexica
  • Deepomatic
  • D-ID
  • Enumnet
  • Figure8 Inc
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • IBM Watson
  • iMerit
  • Matroid
  • Metaliquid
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Mighty AI
  • Picterra
  • Playment
  • Salesforce
  • TwentyBN
  • Uncanny Vision
  • Veritone
  • Xnor.ai
  • thehive.ai
  • Chooch AI
  • SAS
  • Edgeverve
  • Neurala
  • Ever AI
  • Ubiquity6
  • Face++
  • Sensetime
  • Aibee
  • Trax
  • Yitu
  • Synthesia
  • Cloudwalk
  • Datagrid
  • Onfido

AI led AR/VR

  • Unity
  • Unreal engine
  • Apple ARKit
  • Google ARCore
  • PTC Vuforia Engine
  • Autodesk 3ds Max Design
  • Maya
  • Microsoft
  • Niantic
  • Zappar
  • Magic Leap
  • Homido
  • Google Cardboard
  • Zeiss VR One
  • Gear VR
  • LG 360 VR
  • Playstation VR
  • Facebook Oculus VR
  • Samsung gear VR

AI led Robotics

  • Boston Dynamics.
  • Canvas Technology.
  • Miso Robotics.
  • Neurala.
  • Rethink Robotics.
  • Sea Machines.
  • HPE
  • Autodesk
  • Nokia
  • iRobot
  • Veo Robotics
  • Piaggio
  • Engineered arts
  • Cruise
  • Thales
  • Hanson Robotics
  • Brain Corp.
  • Starship
  • Vicarious
  • Cloudminds

Security AI Technology

  • IBM
  • Splunk
  • Rapid7
  • Exabeam
  • Securonix
  • LogRythm
  • Dell Technologies (RSA)
  • Logpoint
  • FireEye
  • McAfee
  • Fortinet
  • AT&T Cybersecurity
  • MicroFocus
  • HanSight
  • ManageEngine
  • SolarWinds
  • Darktrace
  • Crowdstrike
  • Vade secure
  • SAP NS2
  • Spark Cognition
  • Shield AI
  • Vectra.ai
  • Blue Hexagon
  • Zero networks
  • Tanium
  • Blackberry Spark
  • Zscaler
  • Illumio
  • Stackpath
  • Forter
  • Feedzai
  • Datavisor
  • Pindrop
  • Sift science
  • Riskrecon
  • Anomali
  • Recorded Future
  • Cybereason
  • Threat metrix
  • Socure
  • Cloudfare
  • Exabeam
  • Area1 Security
  • Obsidian
  • Sentinel One
  • Axonius
  • Super Red
  • Armorblox
  • GitGuardian
  • CybelAngel
  • Privitar
  • Netskope
  • Riskified
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Microsoft
  • Cisco
  • Broadcom Symantec
  • Checkpoint
  • Proofpoint
  • Imperva
  • Egress
  • TwoHat security

Healthcare AI Technology

  • Google Health
  • IBM Watson Health
  • Oncora Medical
  • Cloud MedX Health
  • Babylon Health
  • Corti
  • Butterfly Network
  • Arterys
  • Caption Health
  • Enlitic
  • Deep6AI
  • Nuritas
  • Avalon
  • CloudMEDX
  • Ginger.io
  • Molecular You
  • Protenus
  • Sensely
  • Sevamob
  • Somatix
  • January.ai
  • Careskore
  • Aicure
  • Ovia health
  • Intendu
  • Lucina health
  • Buoy health
  • Sensely
  • PhysIQ
  • Atomwise
  • Numedii
  • Benevolent
  • Caption health
  • MaxQ ai
  • Qventus
  • Nference
  • Jvion
  • Imagia
  • Imagen.ai
  • Mindsharemed
  • GE Health
  • Lunit.io
  • Freenome
  • Proscia
  • Remedy health
  • Subtlemedical
  • InformAI
  • Owkin
  • Ekohealth
  • Behold.ai
  • iCarbonX
  • Recursion pharmaceuticals
  • Turbine.ai
  • flatiron
  • Kyruus
  • Metabiodata
  • 3Dmed
  • PathAI
  • Tempus
  • patientslikeme
  • LinkDoc
  • SigTuple
  • Olive
  • Imagia
  • komodohealth
  • Paige
  • K Health
  • innovaccer
  • lumiata
  • springhealth
  • Viz.ai
  • ezra
  • zebra medical vision
  • 23andme
  • color
  • DNANexus
  • verily
  • Pathway Genomics
  • Zymergen
  • genuity science
  • inato
  • phosphorus
  • deep genomics
  • sophia
  • insitro
  • Exscientia
  • ConcertAI
  • healX
  • Verana health

Finance AI Technology

  • Anaplan
  • Zuora
  • SAP S4 Hana
  • Tradeshift
  • ScaleFactor
  • Botkeeper
  • Pilot
  • Digits
  • Appzen
  • Ayasdi
  • Finance-Investing
  • Addepar
  • Numer.ai
  • affirm
  • modedo
  • Tala
  • Zest
  • Clearbanc
  • Upgrade
  • Upstart
  • Aura
  • Active.ai
  • 100credit
  • Root
  • Metromile
  • Lemonade
  • Guidewire
  • Shift Technology
  • Cape analytics
  • Arturo
  • EvolutionIQ
  • Tractable
  • Zesty.ai
  • Zelros
  • Alphasense
  • Opera
  • CollectAI
  • Aeropay

Retail AI Technology

  • Buzzstreet
  • Cooler screens
  • Deep North
  • Admix
  • Sipp
  • Afresh
  • Fixel
  • Qmatch
  • Vue.ai
  • StitchFix
  • Caper
  • Inokyo
  • Standard Cognition
  • Amazon Go
  • Zippin
  • Howgood
  • Ladingo
  • AWM Smart Shelf
  • Faire
  • Shipsi
  • Tompkins Robotics
  • Yantriks
  • Standard
  • Punchh
  • Spexy
  • Allure
  • Cherrypick
  • Trend
  • RevLifter

Manufacturing AI Technology

  • Intel
  • Nvidia
  • IBM watson
  • GE predix
  • Microsoft
  • Skymind
  • Progress DataRPM
  • General vision inc
  • KRTKL Inc.
  • Airbrain
  • Oracle
  • Rockwell automation
  • SAP
  • Xilinx
  • Sambanova
  • Google
  • Cruise
  • Nuro
  • Aptiv
  • Cambridge mobile telematics
  • Aurora
  • Nauto
  • AImotive
  • Argo
  • Pilot.ai
  • Nio
  • Optimus ride
  • G7
  • Ike
  • Mobileye
  • Nexar
  • Kodiak
  • Moovit
  • blaize
  • Ghost
  • Perceptive automata
  • pony.ai
  • Aveva
  • Beyond limits
  • Schneider electric
  • Uptake
  • Sight machine
  • GE predix
  • Konux
  • Fero labs
  • Scortex
  • Tachyus
  • Alice technologies
  • Augury
  • Built robotics
