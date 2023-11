Democratizing Generative AI with Open Source

As companies race to adopt generative AI across industries, a vital conversation has emerged about the role of open source. VentureBeat’s senior writer Sharon Goldman speaks with the CEO and founder of H20.ai, Sri Ambati, about how open source may be what’s needed to accelerate innovation, provide transparency on LLMs and reduce bias.

This video is part of our VB in Conversation series. View all videos here.