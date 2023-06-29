VB in Conversation – How AI will fundamentally change cybersecurity with Jeetu Patel, Cisco

How AI will fundamentally change cybersecurity with Jeetu Patel, Cisco

Like so many other areas of the enterprise, AI is having a major impact on cybersecurity. It’s also arming bad actors with machine-scale abilities to thwart defenses, and right now, they may have the upper hand. In this VB in Conversation, Jeetu Patel, EVP & General Manager, Security & Collaboration at Cisco, talks with VentureBeat’s Senior Technology Contributor, Tom Langford, about how this can be reversed with increased sophisticated defenses powered by AI, as well as changes to the security landscape including integrated platforms that enable data and telemetry to be correlated.

