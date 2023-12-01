VB in Conversation – Moving responsible AI forward as fast as AI

Moving responsible AI forward as fast as AI

The unrelenting pace of AI has added new urgency to the idea of responsible AI. It’s no longer something that can be on the back burner – companies must now ensure they’re putting the right guardrails and practices in place to manage ethical, privacy and safety risks. Navrina Singh, founder and CEO of Credo AI, and Vijoy Pandey, SVP at Outshift by Cisco, talk with VB’s editor-in-chief, Matt Marshall, about how companies need to approach this, particularly through a lens of human-centered AI.

