Reimagining The Data Center in Today’s Environment with Promiti Dutta, Citi

As the complexity of data continues to spiral, data and tech leaders are addressing a wide range of issues to optimize their approach, particularly against an economic backdrop that is anything but certain.

In this VB in Conversation, VentureBeat’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Marshall speaks with Promiti Dutta, Head of Analytics Technology and Innovation at Citi. From data sprawl to build-versus-buy, Dutta explains how Citi is developing a hybrid approach to their data and tech stack in a highly regulated industry – and how radical empathy is critical to cultivating change within an organization.