VB in Conversation – Scaling Up: Achieving the potential of generative AI

Scaling Up: Achieving the potential of generative AI

How do companies identify the best uses cases for gen AI — and then navigate the complexity of AI-first products and tools to drive that innovation at scale? VB’s editorial director, Michael Nuñez, speaks with Databricks co-founder Reynold Xin and Vijoy Pandey, SVP at Outshift by Cisco, about the many factors that will determine how organizations succeed, or don’t, during a time of, as Xin says, bottom-up innovation.

