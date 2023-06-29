VB in Conversation – The impact of AI and multi-cloud on cybersecurity with Tom Gillis, Cisco

The impact of AI and multi-cloud on cybersecurity with Tom Gillis, Cisco

According to Tom Gillis, SVP & General Manager, Security Business Group at Cisco, most large enterprises now utilize dozens of different tools in their security toolchain, which is extremely problematic when you bring multi- and hybrid-cloud into the mix. As the frequency and severity of attacks continue to increase in this environment, Gillis speaks with VentureBeat’s Senior Technology Contributor, Tom Langford, about how multi-domain telemetry empowered by AI will be the future of security, providing better defenses in our rapidly changing world of tech.

This video is part of our VB in Conversation series. View all videos here.