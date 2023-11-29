VB in Conversation – The Singapore advantage: Nium catapults from startup to global HQ

The Singapore advantage: Nium catapults from startup to global HQ

Prajit Nanu had never worked in tech before but had identified an important payment issue that needed to be solved to move money more quickly. He’s since taken that idea global, due in large part to the Singapore tech ecosystem. As co-founder and CEO of the global real-time payments company Nium, he also now has offices in both San Francisco and London — but says he’ll never move Nium’s headquarters from Singapore.

