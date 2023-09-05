VB in Conversation – Why Arta Finance CEO chose Singapore as homebase

Why Arta Finance CEO chose Singapore as homebase

Before founding the startup Arta Finance, CEO Caesar Sengupta headed up all fintech efforts at Google. Towards the end of his tenure, he was asked by Google CEO Sundar Pichai to establish a new business unit called The Next Billion Users intended to tap into the fast-growing Asian market – and for a host of compelling reasons, Singapore became the base for that entire effort.

When Sengupta left Google to found Arta Finance, it was clear to him that Singapore would be homebase for the company. In this VB in Conversation episode, Sengupta talks about what makes Singapore such a thriving ecosystem for tech innovation — from government support to the talent pool available and even the culture.

