VB in Conversation – Why security is critical to the promise of gen AI

Why security is critical to the promise of gen AI

While businesses race to establish best use cases for generative AI, the role of security cannot be overstated. In this latest VB in Conversation episode, VB’s editor-in-chief Matt Marshall, speaks with Bratin Saha, Vice President and General Manager, AI & Machine Learning at Amazon, and Vijoy Pandey, SVP at Outshift by Cisco, about how business and IT leaders can solve for the vulnerabilities inherent in the technology and establish user trust in gen AI solutions.

This video is part of our VB in Conversation series. View all videos here.