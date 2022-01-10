VentureBeat Future of Work Profile Moveworks

Moveworks is revolutionizing how companies support their employees — with the first AI platform that makes getting help at work effortless.
The modern workday is full of disruptions, from IT issues to HR updates to policy changes. Moveworks understands exactly what employees need and provides the right solution in seconds, using conversational AI built for the enterprise. Our platform allows customers like DocuSign, Broadcom, and Western Digital to focus on what matters.
For more information, visit our website.
Case Studies
How AI helps Palo Alto Networks stay productive from anywhere
To support its hybrid workforce, Palo Alto Networks deployed a conversational AI bot that solves employees’ issues — anywhere and anytime.
Download the case study here.
Unity levels up its tech support with AI on Slack
Here’s how Unity instantly resolves requests from employees, whether they need a new laptop, troubleshooting help, or a map of the office.
Download the case study here.
How to provide multilingual support with AI
Do your employees speak multiple languages? Moveworks can resolve their requests automatically — through natural conversation
Download the case study here.