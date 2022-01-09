VentureBeat Future of Work Summit Profile PwC

ProEdge is an upskilling and citizen-led innovation platform that empowers organizations and their people with the digital skills and tools they need to reach their potential. It gives organizations and their people the ability to curate learning journeys based on their specific functions, skills and goals. ProEdge then offers people intuitive and engaging experiences to discover, build and apply skills. ProEdge also offers organizations a digital marketplace that multiplies the impact of automation and other technologies by encouraging people to discover and share ideas and innovations.

