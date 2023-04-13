VentureBeat Special Issue — Data centers in 2023: How to do more with less

This year, economic concerns have hit harder than expected — layoffs, rumors of a slowdown, and now the recent banking crisis. So what’s an enterprise technical decision-maker to do?

In this special issue, we look at how some leading companies are navigating this cost-conscious era. Turns out, many of them are still investing in their data center infrastructure — the name of the game is more often “efficiency,” rather than outright investment cuts.

If your company is facing the daunting paradox of containing data center and infrastructure costs without compromising support, security or customer satisfaction, this special issue has three case studies with your name on them.

— Matt Marshall

CEO and Editor-in-Chief