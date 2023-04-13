VentureBeat Special Issue — Data centers in 2023: How to do more with less

VB Special Issue logo

April 13, 2023

Data centers in 2023: How to do more with less

Presented with

In this issue…

This year, economic concerns have hit harder than expected — layoffs, rumors of a slowdown, and now the recent banking crisis. So what’s an enterprise technical decision-maker to do?

In this special issue, we look at how some leading companies are navigating this cost-conscious era. Turns out, many of them are still investing in their data center infrastructure — the name of the game is more often “efficiency,” rather than outright investment cuts.

If your company is facing the daunting paradox of containing data center and infrastructure costs without compromising support, security or customer satisfaction, this special issue has three case studies with your name on them.

Matt Marshall
CEO and Editor-in-Chief

Data center dilemma: Retail CIOs seek ways to balance cost and value in 2023

Louis Columbus

Retail CIOs and their teams face complex challenges in reducing data center costs and increasing the value their data centers deliver.

2023 is turning out to be a more challenging year than many expected. “The pressure on CIOs to deliver digital dividends is higher than ever,” said Daniel Sanchez-Reina, VP Analyst at Gartner. “CEOs and boards anticipated that investments in digital assets, channels, and digital business capabilities would accelerate growth beyond what was previously possible.”

READ MORE

Using AI and machine learning to optimize data center operations

Data center ops: How AI and ML are boosting efficiency and resilience

Louis Columbus

Economies of scale: How and why enterprises are outsourcing their data centers

Tim Keary

Data center modernization: The heavy — and rising cost — of doing nothing

Robert Hormuth, AMD

To serve modern customers, the enterprise needs modernized data centers that can support simpler, software-defined environments that improve operations, agility, flexibility and scalability with a lower TCO.

READ MORE

Sponsored

Reimagining the data center in today’s environment with JoAnn Stonier, Mastercard

Case study How one company rehauled its data center

Case study: How Interstates rehauled its aging data center infrastructure

Shubham Sharma

Case study Community credit union

Case study: How a credit union leveraged data analytics to improve member service

Sri Krishna

Case study Modernizing your infrastructure, amid cutthroat competition

Case study: How two financial titans are modernizing data center infrastructure

Taryn Plumb

AI and ML: The new frontier for data center innovation and optimization

Victor Dey

Louis Columbus

The proliferation of AI and ML technologies within data centers has been notable in recent years. AI is driving efficiency and performance across various use cases.

READ MORE

How AI and Machine Learning Are Giving Data Centers A Competitive Edge
Saving costs by reducing sprawl

How to manage data center sprawl and achieve data-driven success

Taryn Plumb

Why some companies are forging ahead with cloud investments

Why some companies are forging ahead with cloud investments

Louis Columbus

Everywhere and nowhere: Metaverse leaders plan for data centers on a whole new scale

Dean Takahashi

Join the VentureBeat Community

NEWSLETTERS

NEWSLETTERS

Connect with VentureBeat

Transform
Technology
Summits

Register

GamesBeat
Insider
Series

Register

VB
Live
Webinars

Register