VentureBeat Special Issue — Data centers in 2023: How to do more with less

April 13, 2023
Data centers in 2023: How to do more with less
This year, economic concerns have hit harder than expected — layoffs, rumors of a slowdown, and now the recent banking crisis. So what’s an enterprise technical decision-maker to do?
In this special issue, we look at how some leading companies are navigating this cost-conscious era. Turns out, many of them are still investing in their data center infrastructure — the name of the game is more often “efficiency,” rather than outright investment cuts.
If your company is facing the daunting paradox of containing data center and infrastructure costs without compromising support, security or customer satisfaction, this special issue has three case studies with your name on them.
— Matt Marshall
CEO and Editor-in-Chief
Retail CIOs and their teams face complex challenges in reducing data center costs and increasing the value their data centers deliver.
2023 is turning out to be a more challenging year than many expected. “The pressure on CIOs to deliver digital dividends is higher than ever,” said Daniel Sanchez-Reina, VP Analyst at Gartner. “CEOs and boards anticipated that investments in digital assets, channels, and digital business capabilities would accelerate growth beyond what was previously possible.”
Data center modernization: The heavy — and rising cost — of doing nothing
To serve modern customers, the enterprise needs modernized data centers that can support simpler, software-defined environments that improve operations, agility, flexibility and scalability with a lower TCO.
Reimagining the data center in today’s environment with JoAnn Stonier, Mastercard
AI and ML: The new frontier for data center innovation and optimization
The proliferation of AI and ML technologies within data centers has been notable in recent years. AI is driving efficiency and performance across various use cases.
