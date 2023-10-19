VentureBeat Special Issue — The sustainable data center

October 19, 2023
The sustainable data center xx
Presented with
Companies, regardless of size, are facing an unprecedented influx of data, compelling them to seek innovative solutions to handle and leverage it effectively. Consequently, high-performance computing (HPC) has proven indispensable for various essential functions, such as ensuring smooth app logins, running algorithms to bolster system security and utilizing computer vision to track retail floor spaces.
In this special issue, we delve into the surging adoption of HPC and explore the emergent forces propelling high-performance capabilities. Notably, we shed light on the growing significance of data-hungry large language models (LLMs) in the realm of AI development, as they become increasingly omnipresent.
Our focus goes beyond the present to envision the future of the data center. As companies strive to meet the expectations of their partners and end-users, the evolving landscape demands innovative approaches to deliver seamless and robust services. This issue presents insights into how companies are adapting their data centers to thrive in this dynamic environment.
—Aliyah Mohammed
Associate Managing Editor
To handle the calculations demanded by next-gen workloads quickly and effectively, enterprises need massively parallel computing (MPP) in their data centers. MPP is a technique used in high-performance computing (HPC) that takes a complex task (like querying a complex database) and breaks it down into many smaller tasks, which then run on separate nodes working simultaneously. The results are combined to get the final output.
While GPU-based acceleration meets workload demands across various sectors, it can’t be fully effective unless certain limitations are addressed.
Why — and how — high-performance computing technology is coming to your data center
No longer the domain of a few select fields, industries from financial trading to the advertising ecosystem rely on large-scale mathematically intensive computations.
Sponsored
Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Kamran Ziaee, Verizon
Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Ken Spangler, FedEx
The retail data center: From autonomous checkout to data-driven insights, HPC is key
“Piecing together the alphabet soup of proliferating regulations and translating it into clear and consistent requirements is a top priority and challenge for organizations.”
Join the VentureBeat Community
Connect with VentureBeat
Transform
Technology
Summits
GamesBeat
Insider
Series
VB
Live
Webinars