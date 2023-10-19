VentureBeat Special Issue — The sustainable data center





Companies, regardless of size, are facing an unprecedented influx of data, compelling them to seek innovative solutions to handle and leverage it effectively. Consequently, high-performance computing (HPC) has proven indispensable for various essential functions, such as ensuring smooth app logins, running algorithms to bolster system security and utilizing computer vision to track retail floor spaces.

In this special issue, we delve into the surging adoption of HPC and explore the emergent forces propelling high-performance capabilities. Notably, we shed light on the growing significance of data-hungry large language models (LLMs) in the realm of AI development, as they become increasingly omnipresent.

Our focus goes beyond the present to envision the future of the data center. As companies strive to meet the expectations of their partners and end-users, the evolving landscape demands innovative approaches to deliver seamless and robust services. This issue presents insights into how companies are adapting their data centers to thrive in this dynamic environment.

—Aliyah Mohammed

Associate Managing Editor