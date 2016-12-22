Industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails today started letting people buy their new EP, Not the Actual Events, through the band’s website, ahead of the five-song album’s release on music streaming services. To mark the release, frontman Trent Reznor and newly appointed fellow band member Atticus Ross went on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show for an interview with anchor Zane Lowe, before Lowe played the new recording in full.

The conversation is wide-ranging and worth listening to for fans of the band. But it’s also fascinating for those who follow Apple. Reznor has contributed to Apple Music since its 2014 acquisition of Beats Music, and he is arguably one of the company’s most prominent assets in the music world. Yet Reznor didn’t give Apple an exclusive on the band’s new release. What Apple got instead is a big interview, which the company understandably hyped on social media.

This arrangement stands out from Apple’s typical approach to music these days. As Apple Music executive Larry Jackson said in an interview with the New York Times, the release of exclusive music is “still consistently a very powerful messaging tool, just marketing for the concept of streaming.” Competing services, including Tidal, have also promoted exclusive releases, but at Apple Music, they have practically become a feature.

Reznor, though, has never been one to fit in. In the interview, he talked about how he “resisted iPods” in their early days, even though he’s an Apple employee and was making an appearance on an Apple media platform. And even though Apple offers instant access to tens of millions of songs on Apple Music for a monthly fee, Reznor said he prefers to listen to vinyl records the whole way through.

Reznor also discussed what he’s tried to do in his contribution to Apple Music.

Here’s a transcript of Reznor’s relevant remarks: