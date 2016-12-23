This week, Tech.eu tracked 23 technology M&A transactions, one IPO and 62 tech funding deals (totalling €255 million, not counting the £2.4 billion pumped into London-based data centre operator Global Switch by Chinese investors) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Nokia said on Wednesday it had filed a number of lawsuits against Apple for violating 32 patents.

2) Russian carrier Megafon is acquiring a majority stake of 63.8% in Mail.ru for £602.21 million (about $738 million).

3) The European Commission Monday released the non-confidential details behind its ruling in August that Ireland gave illegal tax benefits to Apple worth up to €13 billion.

4) German meal delivery startup HelloFresh, a Rocket Internet company, has raised €85 million from a new unnamed investor along with previous investor Baillie Gifford.

5) Japanese electronics giant Panasonic is to acquire a majority stake in Belgian supply chain and mobility solutions company Zetes for €149.6 million.

6) Israeli startup Lumus, a developer of wearable augmented reality (AR) displays, has closed a $45 million Series C round.

7) Global Switch, a London-based data centre company, has sold a 49% stake to a consortium of Chinese investors for £2.4 billion.

8) BMW has partnered with IBM to add Watson’s cognitive computing capabilities to its cars as it plans a campus for autonomous driving near Munich.

9) Rightware, an automotive software company from Finland, has been acquired by Chinese firm Thundersoft for €64 million.

10) French book publisher Hachette Livre has acquired a majority stake in UK mobile app developers Brainbow, makers of Peak.

Bonus link: Inside Facebook’s Berlin-based team in charge of policing content on the social network

