If you own a Google Home or an Alexa-enabled device, both can help you find Santa Claus and his legendary reindeer squad this Christmas.

With Google Home, it’s simple: Just say “OK Google, where’s Santa?”

To track Santa with Alexa, go to the Amazon Skills Marketplace or Alexa app and enable the Kayak skill.

If you don’t have one of these voice-enabled AI assistants handy, or you want more granular data, Google Santa Tracker and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker are also available online. Both have interactive maps and follow the latest Santa sightings. Google will even tell you approximately when Santa is scheduled to arrive at your place.

At the time this story was published, the two trackers placed Santa’s sleigh in roughly the same region of the world, but there were discrepancies in their data.

For example, according to NORAD, Santa has delivered more than 2.3 billion presents, whereas Google says 3.5 billion.

Amazon doesn’t always deliver my package on time, so I guess it’s understandable that delivery details aren’t readily accessible when Santa’s got billions of deliveries to knock out over the course of 24 hours.

According to NORAD, at the time this story was published, Santa had already criss-crossed Australia, Asia, and the Middle East, and is now making his way across the African continent. Both Google and NORAD say Santa is currently somewhere off the coast of Madagascar.