As the bot ecosystem grew in 2016, we were pleased to present 5 bots to try each week. We brought you the five most popular bots, as they appeared on Botlist during the previous week.

And now, as we prepare to welcome a new year, we’re excited to present the top 5 bots from 2016. Our roundup reflects the year’s most popular bots on Botlist.

If you haven’t yet done so, give them a try and let us know what you think. There’s still time before we ring in 2017!

5. Operator

A new & personal way to shop.

Operator is an iPhone app that connects you to experts to help find you what you want, when you want. Ask us anything, 24/7. Operator finds it for you.

We made it our goal to connect you to the experts that are best at what they do.

Available on iOS, Messenger, Android

4. Assist

Bring the best services to your favorite messaging apps. Simply text 23232 or message Assist on Facebook, Telegram, or Slack.

Available on Messenger, Telegram, Slack

3. Azkarbot

This bot reminds Muslims when it’s time for morning and evening prayers and suggests readings.

Available on Messenger

2. Smooch

Everything you need to chat with customers wherever they are and grow your business.

Get distribution across channels and talk to customers over social messaging apps, SMS, web chat or in-app without additional development time. Conversations automatically sync everywhere.

Available on Web

1. Icon8bot

Icon8 is an artificial intelligence who turns your selfies into pieces of art. Snap a selfie, apply a style and share your new look with friends. Icon8 is inspired by the world’s greatest artists and designers so that you can enjoy their works too.

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. The bot directory says it receives more than 200 submissions each week and tests their purpose, functionality, content, and overall quality before accepting them. This week’s rankings were for the period April 10 to December 20, 2016.