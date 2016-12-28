Public cloud market leader Amazon Web Services today announced an enhancement to its subscription-based WorkMail email and calendar service. Now it’s possible to access email from WorkMail over Microsoft Outlook 2016 for Mac, as well as from email clients that support the 30-year-old IMAP protocol.

Email clients that support IMAP include Apple’s Mail app and Mozilla’s Thunderbird, among others. Apple’s Calendar app can also be hooked up to WorkMail over IMAP.

“In addition, IT applications that use the IMAP protocol to access email will now also work with Amazon WorkMail,” AWS said in a blog post.

IMAP is a standard, just like POP. But WorkMail still doesn’t support POP3.

Still, adding these things means that many people can use the service in a way that doesn’t drive them batty. And that’s important, given that AWS is competing in the email business with Microsoft and Google, which also happen to be AWS’ closest competitors in the more general cloud infrastructure market.

AWS introduced WorkMail in early 2015.