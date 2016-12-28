Microsoft today announced changes coming to Office.com for Office 365 home, commercial, and education customers. The update has started rolling out and will continue through early 2017.

Instead of just showing a row of tiles for different Office apps, Microsoft will soon be customizing the interface for each user.

“The Office.com homepage now displays the most frequently used apps more prominently. Over time, Office 365 will learn and adjust this ordering based on your individual usage,” Microsoft Office 365 senior product marketing manager Tom Batcheler wrote in a blog post.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also going beyond just having a list of most recent documents. Users will be able to pin documents to that section and filter the recent and pinned documents sections by document type.

Also, the website is getting widgets for upcoming calendar events, with links to take people right into Skype for Business calls, as well as tasks. Tasks are synced “across Outlook on all your devices,” Batcheler wrote.