One of the first Chromebooks to get support for Android apps through the Google Play Store, the touch-friendly Asus Chromebook Flip, has gotten a refresh — but it’s not quite available yet. Two days ago the Asus Chromebook Flip 2 (C302CA) showed up on Newegg.com only to get swiftly pulled down, and today it popped up online again, but except this time on Best Buy’s website.

Based on the product listing, it appears the convertible laptop will ship on January 5, as 9to5Google reports. The real product description is no longer available now, but it is stored in Google’s cache.

Here are the specs shown in the cached description for the Chromebook:

12.5″ FHD touchscreen with 1920×1080 resolution

Intel Pentium 4405Y chip

Intel HD Graphics 515 integrated graphics processing unit (GPU)

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC solid state drive (SSD)

2.65 lbs

0.5″ thick

Aluminum case

Bluetooth 4.0

2 USB-C ports

MicroSD card slot

High-definition webcam and microphone

Backlit keyboard

Headphone jack

Compared with the original Chromebook Flip, the new one will have more storage, a larger and higher-quality display, and a newer chip — and judging by the product images, it will also look more like a serious laptop than a tablet that happens to work in laptop mode. It could pose competition to HP’s Chromebook 13 from earlier this year. And Google, for its part, has not yet unveiled the successor for its Chromebook Pixel 2.

Asus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.